16 Photos Of Trump Inauguration Protests That Occurred Around The World

People are more than a little worried about the effect of the new US president.

Kate Bubacz
Kate Bubacz
BuzzFeed News Senior Photo Editor

A protester in downtown Washington, DC, following the inauguration of President Donald Trump on Jan. 20, 2017. Spencer Platt / Getty Images

Protesters demonstrating against President Donald Trump raise their hands as they are surrounded by police on the sidelines of the inauguration in Washington, DC. Adrees Latif / Reuters

People protest against the inauguration of Donald Trump outside the US Embassy in London. Anadolu Agency / Getty Images

Protesters display placards as they march towards the US embassy in Manila, Philippines, for a rally to coincide with the inauguration of President Donald Trump. Bullit Marquez / AP

Protesters attend Donald Trump’s Inauguration ceremony in Washington, DC. Amanda Edwards / WireImage

Anti-riot police block protesters holding placards against Donald Trump outside the US embassy in Manila, Philippines. Romeo Ranoco / Reuters

Police officers push back demonstrators as they protest against President Donald Trump in Washington, DC, on Jan. 20, 2107. Jewel Samad / AFP / Getty Images

Protesters clash with police after the inauguration of President Donald Trump in Washington, DC. Andrew Caballero-reynolds / AFP / Getty Images

An activist demonstrating against President Donald Trump is helped after being hit by pepper spray in Washington, D.C. Adrees Latif / Reuters

A banner against President Donald Trump is on Avenida Paulista during a protest on Jan. 20, 2017, in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Cris Faga / Getty Images

Demonstrators link arms across the Golden Gate Bridge during a peaceful demonstration against the inauguration of President Donald Trump in San Francisco, on Jan. 20, 2017. Stephen Lam / Reuters

Demonstrators hang a banner that reads “Act Now! Build Bridges not Walls” from Tower Bridge during a protest in London against the inauguration of Donald Trump. Toby Melville / Reuters

Argentine leftist activists march toward the US embassy in Buenos Aires to protest against President Donald Trump. Eitan Abramovich / AFP / Getty Images

An anti-Trump demonstrator sets a “Make America Great Again” hat on fire in Washington, DC. Jewel Samad / AFP / Getty Images

Protesters set a parked limousine on fire in downtown Washington, DC, during the inauguration of President Donald Trump. Juliet Linderman / AP

Men hold flags during a protest against President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the inauguration in Washington, DC. Adrees Latif / Reuters



Kate Bubacz is a Senior Photo Editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Kate Bubacz at kate.bubacz@buzzfeed.com.
