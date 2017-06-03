Sections

Tech

Which Type Of Emoji Heart Are You?

Get a heart-on.

Posted on
Kat Angus
Kat Angus
BuzzFeed Staff, Canada

  1. Apple
    Via Apple

  2. Apple
    YouTube
    YouTube
    Twitter
    Twitter
    Facebook
    Facebook
    Snapchat
    Snapchat
    Whatsapp
    Whatsapp
    Instagram
    Instagram
    Spotify
    Spotify
    Messenger
    Messenger
    Netflix
    Netflix

  3. Apple
    Via Apple

  4. Apple
    Via Getty
    Via Getty
    Via Getty
    Via Getty
    Via Getty
    Via Getty
    Via Getty
    Via Getty
    Via Getty

  5. Apple
    Via Apple

  6. Apple
    Via Apple
    Via Apple
    Via Apple
    Via Apple
    Via Apple
    Via Apple
    Via Apple
    Via Apple
    Via Apple

Which Type Of Emoji Heart Are You?

You got: Blue heart emoji

You're calm and a little bit reserved, which can sometimes come off as cold. But in reality, you're just very content with who you are and don't feel the need to live up to others' expectations.

Blue heart emoji
Apple
You got: Broken heart emoji

You're feeling a little bit broken right now, whether in love or in other areas of your life, and you wonder if you'll ever get put back together. But you're resilient as heck, and with time, you'll be good as new.

Broken heart emoji
Apple
You got: Green heart emoji

You're a passionate person, but with a bit of a jealous streak. You're fiercely loyal, and you expect the same in return.

Green heart emoji
Apple
You got: Growing heart emoji

You've got a lot to give, and it seems that you find new, wonderful things to love each and every day! Keep making the world a brighter place.

Growing heart emoji
Apple
You got: Pink heart emoji

Everybody thinks you're really nice and sweet; you're the kind of person who bakes cupcakes and brings all of them into the office the next day. Sure, you have your own problems, but you try your best not to let them affect others.

Pink heart emoji
Apple
You got: Purple heart emoji

You've got a bit of a wild streak, and some people might misjudge you at first. But the people who take the time to get to know you are rewarded with a friend for life.

Purple heart emoji
Apple
You got: Red heart emoji

You love deeply and passionately, from the top of your head to the ends of your toes. Sometimes your focus on love distracts you from other important parts of your life, but you can't help your feelings.

Red heart emoji
Apple
You got: Sparkling heart emoji

You're very creative, and love being the centre of attention. You make every situation more exciting simply by taking part, and people are drawn to your natural charisma.

Sparkling heart emoji
Apple
You got: Yellow heart emoji

You are very compassionate and often put others' needs in front of your own. It's difficult for you to be selfish (even at times when you should be), but you find a lot of satisfaction out of helping those in need.

Yellow heart emoji
Apple
You got: Black heart emoji

There are things you love, sure, but you also have a bit of a pessimistic streak in you. You've been burned before and find it difficult to open up to people.

Black heart emoji
Apple
Kat Angus is a staff writer for BuzzFeed and is based in Toronto.

Contact Kat Angus at kat.angus@buzzfeed.com.

