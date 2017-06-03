Which Type Of Emoji Heart Are You?

You got: Blue heart emoji You're calm and a little bit reserved, which can sometimes come off as cold. But in reality, you're just very content with who you are and don't feel the need to live up to others' expectations. Apple

You got: Broken heart emoji You're feeling a little bit broken right now, whether in love or in other areas of your life, and you wonder if you'll ever get put back together. But you're resilient as heck, and with time, you'll be good as new. Apple

You got: Green heart emoji You're a passionate person, but with a bit of a jealous streak. You're fiercely loyal, and you expect the same in return. Apple

You got: Growing heart emoji You've got a lot to give, and it seems that you find new, wonderful things to love each and every day! Keep making the world a brighter place. Apple

You got: Pink heart emoji Everybody thinks you're really nice and sweet; you're the kind of person who bakes cupcakes and brings all of them into the office the next day. Sure, you have your own problems, but you try your best not to let them affect others. Apple

You got: Purple heart emoji You've got a bit of a wild streak, and some people might misjudge you at first. But the people who take the time to get to know you are rewarded with a friend for life. Apple

You got: Red heart emoji You love deeply and passionately, from the top of your head to the ends of your toes. Sometimes your focus on love distracts you from other important parts of your life, but you can't help your feelings. Apple

You got: Sparkling heart emoji You're very creative, and love being the centre of attention. You make every situation more exciting simply by taking part, and people are drawn to your natural charisma. Apple

You got: Yellow heart emoji You are very compassionate and often put others' needs in front of your own. It's difficult for you to be selfish (even at times when you should be), but you find a lot of satisfaction out of helping those in need. Apple

You got: Black heart emoji There are things you love, sure, but you also have a bit of a pessimistic streak in you. You've been burned before and find it difficult to open up to people. Apple

