This South Korean Figure Skater Lit The Olympic Cauldron While Wearing Skates And Now Everyone Loves Her

All hail Queen Yuna.

Posted on
Kassy Cho
Kassy Cho
BuzzFeed News Reporter
Seoul, South Korea
Reporting From
Seoul, South Korea

The 2018 Winter Olympics kicked off tonight in Pyeongchang, South Korea, with people trying to guess who would be lighting the cauldron with the Olympic flame.

Sam Mellish / Getty Images

A lot of people were *really* hoping it would be former South Korean professional figure skater and 2010 Olympic champion Kim Yuna.

Okay but I hope Yuna lights the cauldron
✨Sam✨ @quadlutze

Okay but I hope Yuna lights the cauldron

if yuna really is the one who lights the flame i will cry
evie ⛸☕️ #PyeongChang2018 🇰🇷 @doubleflutz

if yuna really is the one who lights the flame i will cry

SHOW YUNA YOU COWARDS
lin @stanyusmith

SHOW YUNA YOU COWARDS

It turned out they were right!

Pool / Getty Images

Kim — who retired from professional figure skating after the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi — appeared on an ice rink at the top of the stadium in her skates.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos / Getty Images

She performed a routine before proceeding to light the cauldron with the Olympic flame.

Franck Fife / AFP / Getty Images
All while in her skates.

Mohd Rasfan / AFP / Getty Images

It was stunning.

Pool / Getty Images

People were really moved by how beautiful it was.

김연아 성화 점화 꼭 좀 봐주세요 너무 아름다운 사람
진배 @firstsurnamebae

김연아 성화 점화 꼭 좀 봐주세요 너무 아름다운 사람

"Please watch Kim Yuna lighting the Olympic cauldron. It's so beautiful."

짤을 안만들수가 없었다 김연아 등장하자마자 말을 잃어버림.. 진짜.. 너무 너무 이 한순간만으로도 오늘 잘 봤다는 생각이 들었다
리블리 @Ri_BWFC

짤을 안만들수가 없었다 김연아 등장하자마자 말을 잃어버림.. 진짜.. 너무 너무 이 한순간만으로도 오늘 잘 봤다는 생각이 들었다

"As soon as Kim Yuna appeared, I was at a loss for words... She was truly incredible. It was so good that I got to witness it today."

yuna invented both ice and fire
laura @snokoplosm

yuna invented both ice and fire

They were absolutely in awe of Queen Yuna.

킹제네럴갓 퀸연아 등장이요 ㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠ
ETN @ETN000

킹제네럴갓 퀸연아 등장이요 ㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠ

"King, general, god, queen."

내가 김연아 선수가 빙상에 서는 걸 다시 볼 줄이야ㅠㅠㅠ
←인장 보고 가세요[페르소나] @o_persona_o

내가 김연아 선수가 빙상에 서는 걸 다시 볼 줄이야ㅠㅠㅠ

"I would pay to watch Kim Yuna stand on ice again."

You can’t really see it in this pic, but I literally kneeled as soon as Yuna Kim appeared to light the Olympic torc… https://t.co/Ps14mhYmCv
Anton Hur @AntonHur

You can’t really see it in this pic, but I literally kneeled as soon as Yuna Kim appeared to light the Olympic torc… https://t.co/Ps14mhYmCv

And super proud of her.

한국이 내세울만한 것들 중 가장 뛰어난 개인.... 느네 J.M. 배리 없고 셰익스피어 없고 톨킨없고 폴 매카트니없고 톨스토이 차이코프스키 없지 할 때 씩씩대며 우리 김연아있어 딱 한 개 가능한
텐더 @minampeace46

한국이 내세울만한 것들 중 가장 뛰어난 개인.... 느네 J.M. 배리 없고 셰익스피어 없고 톨킨없고 폴 매카트니없고 톨스토이 차이코프스키 없지 할 때 씩씩대며 우리 김연아있어 딱 한 개 가능한

"One of the most outstanding individuals that Korea has to offer... We don't have a J. M. Barrie, we don't have Shakespeare, we don't have Tolkien, we don't have Paul McCartney, we don't have Tolstoy, we don't have Tchaikovsky. There's only one possible answer: Kim Yuna."

i cried within 2 seconds of watching yuna - she worked so hard to bring figure skating to her country and now korea… https://t.co/CDjENfFqhw
jardin🍯 @michaeljardins

i cried within 2 seconds of watching yuna - she worked so hard to bring figure skating to her country and now korea… https://t.co/CDjENfFqhw

Many believed Kim deserved the honor as they felt that she had been robbed of a gold medal by Russian Adeline Sotnikova at the 2014 Winter Olympics. Kim's loss was so controversial that more than two million people sign an online petition demanding an inquiry into her shock defeat.

I am so happy that Yuna got to light the Olympic Flame! Especially after what happened in Sochi. It shows there is… https://t.co/nkf0THuEd3
Jack Gallagher @sportsjapan

I am so happy that Yuna got to light the Olympic Flame! Especially after what happened in Sochi. It shows there is… https://t.co/nkf0THuEd3

yuna kim lights the olympic torch
yana @loveshomaa

yuna kim lights the olympic torch

REMINDER THAT KIM YUNA WAS ROBBED AT THE LAST WINTER OLYMPICS
ً @imyoongsus

REMINDER THAT KIM YUNA WAS ROBBED AT THE LAST WINTER OLYMPICS

They really put an ice rink on top of the stadium for Yuna Kim’s grand entrace as the final Olympic torchbearer. Th… https://t.co/oXvawU2wUC
ᴊʜᴏᴀɴᴀ ᴘᴀᴜʟᴀ 💛 @jpauladi

They really put an ice rink on top of the stadium for Yuna Kim’s grand entrace as the final Olympic torchbearer. Th… https://t.co/oXvawU2wUC

People declared the Olympics over.

Basically, there wouldn't be a Pyeongchang Winter Olympics without Yuna. The end. Turn off the TV
Joseph Kim @josungkim

Basically, there wouldn't be a Pyeongchang Winter Olympics without Yuna. The end. Turn off the TV

yuna skating yuna lighting the olympic flame ok thanks games are over
(◡‿◡✿) riri @aesculin

yuna skating yuna lighting the olympic flame ok thanks games are over

Where were you when Queen Kim Yuna lit up the Olympic cauldron in 2018?

WHERE WERE YOU WHEN QUEEN KIM YUNA LIT UP THE ICE AND THE OLYMPIC CAULDRON
isshouken(mei) @dabbinzuru

WHERE WERE YOU WHEN QUEEN KIM YUNA LIT UP THE ICE AND THE OLYMPIC CAULDRON

Charlotte Gomez / BuzzFeed

Kassy Cho is a reporter with BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Kassy Cho at kassy.cho@buzzfeed.com.

