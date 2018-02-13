Chloe Kim of Team USA won gold on Monday in the women's snowboard halfpipe final.
Amongst her supporters was her dad, who was present with a homemade "Go Chloe!" sign.
It was laminated.
Kim's dad, Jong Jin, immigrated to the US from South Korea in 1982 and quit his engineering job so he could support her snowboarding pursuits.
In an interview with the Today Show's Hoda Kotb yesterday, Jong Jin called Chloe "his American dream."
Jong Jin's dedication to his daughter has made people seriously emotional.
People were crying at just how proud he was of her gold medal win.
They called it the ultimate immigrant story.
And it struck a chord with a lot of second-generation immigrants.
