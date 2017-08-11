A Guy Asked Twitter To Send His Dad Postcards And People 100% Delivered

On Tuesday, German journalist Torsten Beeck posted to Twitter that his father was in a hospital after a stroke, and that he is bored there. Beeck asked his followers to, "send him a postcard."
Beeck's tweet got a lot of attention. Strangers of Twitter praised him for his kindness.
He encouraged people to send any sort of messages to his dad, "Football, politics, Hamburg, but actually he is interested in everything," said Beeck.
And other people said that they will actually send a card to Papa Beeck.
Almost hours later, the first postcards where in the mail.
On Thursday, Beeck confirmed that the cards had started reaching his father.
And post just keeps showing up!
This post was translated from German.
