Three Times As Many Bus Permits Have Been Requested For The Women’s March Than For Inauguration

As of Thursday, when Allen held a hearing to review inauguration preparations, 393 charter bus permits had been requested for the inauguration on Jan. 20.

In comparison, a week before President Obama’s inauguration in 2012, about 900 bus permits had been requested.

Allen, who serves as chairman of the Council’s Committee on Judiciary and Public Safety, said all1,200 available charter bus parking spaces at RFK Stadium, the city’s largest bus parking area, have been filled for the Women’s March on Jan. 21.

It is highly likely that due to the RFK Stadium parking lot already being filled, even more buses will be coming for the march and parking elsewhere, Allen said. He was not aware of how many additional buses that might mean, though.

“While the demand for bus parking seems significantly less than for previous inaugurations, the District is well prepared and will be ready for all visitors and guests making their way here,” Allen said.

“As the nation’s capitol, DC is no stranger to major events and we are ready to provide a safe experience for everyone and to protect their First Amendment rights in the process — including the large crowds expected for the Women’s March on Washington.”