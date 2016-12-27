Get Our News App
This Guy Handwrote The Entire "Bee Movie" Script For His Girlfriend For Christmas

This is what true love looks like.

Julia Reinstein
1. Meet Conner Fastenau and Nicole Dudley, freshmen at Baylor University and a self-declared “pretty meme-y” couple.

Conner Fastenau

When it came time to pick out a Christmas gift for Dudley this year, Fastenau, who’s from St. Louis, said he got pretty stuck.

“Nicole is pretty tough to get presents for, so I wanted to do something different that she wouldn’t have expected,” he told BuzzFeed News.

2. It was then that Fastenau was struck by an idea, and got to work on this card:

“We make a lot of jokes about Bee Movie,” he said. “And I’m pretty decent at drawing so I figured I could draw the Kermit meme.”

“Me: Write Nicole a sweet, heartfelt letter.
“Inner me: Write her the entire Bee Movie script,” the card said.

3. And yep, “inner me” won out:

Conner Fastenau

Fastenau said he “slaved away at the Bee Movie script for like three or four hours.”

“I worked pretty much nonstop for hours, with some hand cramps,” he said.

4. He mailed his masterpiece to Dudley’s home in Kansas City, and she instantly fell apart laughing.

“She was, ‘Oh my god, I’m literally dead, I can’t stop laughing,’” he said. “She said she had to explain it to her mom, too.”

5. People on Twitter are pretty much in love with the card (and Fastenau):

the bar has been set even higher, gentlemen https://t.co/OJLpsjh4Mz

— wine mom (@winexm0m)

issa husband. https://t.co/NTjwCXllFs

— Kat the finesse kid (@katberrioss)
Conner Fastenau

8. Fastenau said making the card ended up being completely worth it for how much it made his girlfriend laugh.

Conner Fastenau

“Is it really worth it? Should I just get her a normal card and be, like, a normal person?” he said he asked himself while making it.

“[But] it was absolutely worth it. It got her a good laugh, so it was worth it,” he said. “I think she said she’s going to frame it.”

Julia Reinstein is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Julia Reinstein at julia.reinstein@buzzfeed.com.
