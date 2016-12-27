This Guy Handwrote The Entire "Bee Movie" Script For His Girlfriend For Christmas

1. Meet Conner Fastenau and Nicole Dudley, freshmen at Baylor University and a self-declared “pretty meme-y” couple.
When it came time to pick out a Christmas gift for Dudley this year, Fastenau, who’s from St. Louis, said he got pretty stuck.
“Nicole is pretty tough to get presents for, so I wanted to do something different that she wouldn’t have expected,” he told BuzzFeed News.
2. It was then that Fastenau was struck by an idea, and got to work on this card:
“We make a lot of jokes about Bee Movie,” he said. “And I’m pretty decent at drawing so I figured I could draw the Kermit meme.”
“Me: Write Nicole a sweet, heartfelt letter.
“Inner me: Write her the entire Bee Movie script,” the card said.
3. And yep, “inner me” won out:
Fastenau said he “slaved away at the Bee Movie script for like three or four hours.”
“I worked pretty much nonstop for hours, with some hand cramps,” he said.
4. He mailed his masterpiece to Dudley’s home in Kansas City, and she instantly fell apart laughing.
“She was, ‘Oh my god, I’m literally dead, I can’t stop laughing,’” he said. “She said she had to explain it to her mom, too.”
5. People on Twitter are pretty much in love with the card (and Fastenau):
8. Fastenau said making the card ended up being completely worth it for how much it made his girlfriend laugh.
“Is it really worth it? Should I just get her a normal card and be, like, a normal person?” he said he asked himself while making it.
“[But] it was absolutely worth it. It got her a good laugh, so it was worth it,” he said. “I think she said she’s going to frame it.”
- "Star Wars" icon Carrie Fisher has died at age 60. She was also a writer and an influential mental health activist who openly shared her own struggles.
- Congress has passed on its last chance to fix a bill that's about to cripple parts of the renewable energy industry.
- Democratic organizer LaToia Jones is jumping into the race for DNC vice chair. She's the first black woman to announce her candidacy.
- Women used the internet this year to force the world to hear their voices — and gave all the fucks 💻🙅