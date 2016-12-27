This Guy Handwrote The Entire "Bee Movie" Script For His Girlfriend For Christmas

1. Meet Conner Fastenau and Nicole Dudley, freshmen at Baylor University and a self-declared “pretty meme-y” couple.

Conner Fastenau

When it came time to pick out a Christmas gift for Dudley this year, Fastenau, who’s from St. Louis, said he got pretty stuck.

“Nicole is pretty tough to get presents for, so I wanted to do something different that she wouldn’t have expected,” he told BuzzFeed News.