There's A Fan Theory That Two Popular Robyn Songs Are About The Same Night And It'll Leave You Shook

This is basically Robyn canon now.

Posted on
Julia Reinstein
Julia Reinstein
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Perhaps you are familiar with Robyn's 2010 hit single "Call Your Girlfriend."

And "Dancing On My Own," another one of her singles from the same album.

If not, take a moment to familiarize yourself, as a) both are pertinent to your understanding of the rest of this post, and b) they're bops that shan't be slept on.

Okay! Ready?

So, in "Call Your Girlfriend," the narrator pleads with her new lover to break up with an old girlfriend, and offers advice on how to do it without hurting her more than necessary.

Here's a snippet of the lyrics:

Call your girlfriend
It's time you had the talk
Give your reasons
Say it's not her fault
But you just met somebody new

Don't you tell her how I give you something that you never even knew you missed
Don't you even try and explain how it's so different when we kiss
And you just tell her that the only way her heart will mend is when she learns to love again
And it won't make sense right now but you're still her friend
And then you let her down easy

And in "Dancing On My Own," the narrator goes dancing and sees her ex there kissing another woman.

It goes:

Somebody said you got a new friend
Does she love you better than I can?
There's a big black sky over my town
I know where you're at, I bet she's around

Yeah, I know it's stupid
I just gotta see it for myself

I'm in the corner, watching you kiss her, ohh
I'm right over here, why can't you see me, ohh
I'm giving it my all, but I'm not the girl you're taking home, ooo
I keep dancing on my own (I keep dancing on my own)

So, ready for this theory? "Dancing On My Own" and "Call Your Girlfriend" ARE ABOUT THE SAME NIGHT BUT FROM DIFFERENT PERSPECTIVES.

Just think about it!!!

The narrator in "Call Your Girlfriend" tells her new partner "it's time you have the talk" with the old girlfriend. That same night, the "old girlfriend" watches her lover kiss the "new friend" and proceeds to go ~dancing on her own~.

People are truly, deeply shook.

BuzzFeed News has reached out to Robyn to find out if this theory is true.

  1. So, do you believe this theory?

    Yes! These songs are totally about the same night.
    Nah, I don't buy it.
    I have a different theory that I will share in the comments.

There's A Fan Theory That Two Popular Robyn Songs Are About The Same Night And It'll Leave You Shook

Julia Reinstein is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Julia Reinstein at julia.reinstein@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

