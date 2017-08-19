Share On more Share On more

Six police officers were shot, one of them fatally, in three separate incidents in Florida and Pennsylvania on Friday night.

While responding to a call complaining of suspicious activity, two Kissimmee, Florida police officers were shot in what Police Chief Jeffrey O’Dell described as an "ambush."

One of the officers, Matthew Baxter, 27, later died of his injuries. The other, Sgt. Sam Howard, 36, was gravely wounded and "the prognosis does not look good," O’Dell said in a press conference.

O'Dell said the police officers were conducting a “consensual encounter to get out and check" at the time of the shooting.

“Nobody was being placed in handcuffs,” O'Dell said. “If all things checked out, the officers would have been on their way.”

Everett Miller, 45, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder.