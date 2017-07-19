Earlier this month, SNL writer Josh Patten began a rather odd project: responding to President Trump's tweets as if they're texts.
In practice, it's way funnier than it sounds.
I mean, who among us hasn't sent this text:
Josh and Donnie are just two pals, talking about what they're doing for lunch.
And what to watch on Netflix.
"Proud to unveil my new, incredibly stupid project: Responding To Trump Tweets Like They Were Texts," Patten tweeted on Sunday.
People have no idea why they're laughing so hard, but they are.
It's just so pure.
In conclusion:
