This Man Shared An Emotional Story Of How Mister Rogers Got Him Through A Dark Time

"When I was a boy and I would see scary things in the news, my mother would say to me, 'Look for the helpers,'" the children's television show host famously once said in an interview. "'You will always find people who are helping.'"

The quote, often shared following times of tragedy, was posted by Entertainment Weekly writer Anthony Breznican.

(Breznican originally wrote on Twitter that he was posting on the 50th anniversary of the show's debut, as had been stated in a viral tweet on Monday. This turned out to be inaccurate — the 50th anniversary will actually be on February 19th of next year.)