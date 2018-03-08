KFC Replaced Colonel Sanders With His Wife And Now Sexism Is Dead

Share On more Share On more

To celebrate International Women's Day on Thursday, KFC Malaysia decided to make Colonel Sanders' wife their new logo.

In related feminism/fried chicken news, KFC announced in January that Reba McEntire would be the first woman to appear as Colonel Sanders in an ad.

“KFC Malaysia recognizes and celebrates that our people are the key to our success," a spokesperson for the company told BuzzFeed News. "The recognition of Claudia Sanders on International Women’s Day is also dedicated to celebrating every KFCer whose ideas, hard work and passion contribute to making our organization stronger.”

So, who was Claudia Sanders actually?

She was real, and she was, in fact, the colonel's wife — his second wife, actually.

According to his daughter Margaret, Claudia Price became Colonel Sanders' mistress after she was hired to help with his first wife's housework. They married in 1949.

"It was evident from the beginning that her presence would create turmoil," his daughter Margaret wrote of her father's affair. "Mother refused to accept that she alone could not satisfy Father's physical needs, which from the very beginning of their marriage had seemed excessive to her.

"Neither promiscuous nor a whoremonger, Father nevertheless had a libido which required a healthy, willing partner," she wrote. "He found one in young Claudia."

So, there's that!!!