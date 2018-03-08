McDonald's is celebrating International Women's Day on Thursday in a unique way: it flipped its iconic "Golden Arches" upside down to read "W" instead of "M."

Today, we flip our Golden Arches to celebrate the women who have chosen McDonald's to be a part of their story, like the Williams family. In the U.S. we’re proud to share that 6 out of 10 restaurant managers are women. https://t.co/6z88OhjXpO https://t.co/hXfOi3wWQf

In a press release, the fast food company said its leaders and employees "recognize the extraordinary contribution of women" to its brand.

"In the U.S., we're proud to share that 6 out of 10 restaurant managers are women," McDonald's said. "They run the McDonald's business each and every day. So, in honor of women everywhere, we're flipping our iconic logo for International Women's Day."