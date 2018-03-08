 back to top
BuzzFeed Videos Quizzes Tasty As/Is
More Caret down

McDonald's Is Celebrating International Women's Day By Flipping Its Golden Arches And Women Are Like, Um Thanks?

"The W is an upside-down M because women are just upside-down men."

Posted on
Stephanie McNeal
Stephanie McNeal
BuzzFeed News Reporter

McDonald's is celebrating International Women's Day on Thursday in a unique way: it flipped its iconic "Golden Arches" upside down to read "W" instead of "M."

McDonald's

In a press release, the fast food company said its leaders and employees "recognize the extraordinary contribution of women" to its brand.

Today, we flip our Golden Arches to celebrate the women who have chosen McDonald's to be a part of their story, like the Williams family. In the U.S. we’re proud to share that 6 out of 10 restaurant managers are women. https://t.co/6z88OhjXpO https://t.co/hXfOi3wWQf
McDonald's @McDonalds

Today, we flip our Golden Arches to celebrate the women who have chosen McDonald's to be a part of their story, like the Williams family. In the U.S. we’re proud to share that 6 out of 10 restaurant managers are women. https://t.co/6z88OhjXpO https://t.co/hXfOi3wWQf

Reply Retweet Favorite

"In the U.S., we're proud to share that 6 out of 10 restaurant managers are women," McDonald's said. "They run the McDonald's business each and every day. So, in honor of women everywhere, we're flipping our iconic logo for International Women's Day."

Advertisement

The "W" only appeared at one location, the McDonald's in Lynwood, California, ABC7 reported. At 100 other locations, all owned by women, the logo will be flipped on bags, packaging, and merch, the station reported.

.@McDonalds in Lynwood is flipping more than just burgers: The company flipped its iconic golden arches into a W for women https://t.co/PZwwCLTkSG https://t.co/LAM33K6Ly1
ABC7 Eyewitness News @ABC7

.@McDonalds in Lynwood is flipping more than just burgers: The company flipped its iconic golden arches into a W for women https://t.co/PZwwCLTkSG https://t.co/LAM33K6Ly1

Reply Retweet Favorite

BuzzFeed News has contacted McDonald's to confirm this.

However, the move made a lot of people online go 🤨.

Hey @McDonalds, maybe instead of a cheap PR stunt where you make the M a W to “support” women, you do something real — like paying your workers a living wage. https://t.co/xoOHRvSQdx
Nate Lerner @NathanLerner

Hey @McDonalds, maybe instead of a cheap PR stunt where you make the M a W to “support” women, you do something real — like paying your workers a living wage. https://t.co/xoOHRvSQdx

Reply Retweet Favorite

They were just like...?

@McDonalds
Briana @anairbmai

@McDonalds

Reply Retweet Favorite
Advertisement

Some women thought it was a little too on the nose.

When I started using the term "McFeminism" to refer to the corporate-friendly, HRC fan sort of feminism, I didn't expect McDonalds to actually become one of the biggest examples of the phenomenon 🤦🏻‍♀️
Thorne Melcher 🌸 @ExistentialEnso

When I started using the term "McFeminism" to refer to the corporate-friendly, HRC fan sort of feminism, I didn't expect McDonalds to actually become one of the biggest examples of the phenomenon 🤦🏻‍♀️

Reply Retweet Favorite

Hmmm.

@truebe @McDonalds: The W is an upside-down M because women are just upside-down men.
Patriotic Pooch @PatrioticPoooch

@truebe @McDonalds: The W is an upside-down M because women are just upside-down men.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Seems legit.

mcdonalds is flipping the arches on their signs to celebrate international women's day all other days it stood for MEN https://t.co/TRrgCYWVQZ
vagina uterus haver XX @shoe0nhead

mcdonalds is flipping the arches on their signs to celebrate international women's day all other days it stood for MEN https://t.co/TRrgCYWVQZ

Reply Retweet Favorite

A lot of trolling occurred.

I feel personally victimized and not at all supported as a woman by these rightside-up Ms!!! @McDonalds https://t.co/auHETzRtqi https://t.co/sY26yJVAh0
Lisa Ryan @lisarya

I feel personally victimized and not at all supported as a woman by these rightside-up Ms!!! @McDonalds https://t.co/auHETzRtqi https://t.co/sY26yJVAh0

Reply Retweet Favorite
Advertisement

Roasted.

McDonalds: In celebration of women we are flipping the arches upside down. Or you could give your employees better benefits. McD: Look it's a W! Maybe a living wage? Better family leave? A career path forward in the face of automation? McD: The W stands for women.
bogwolf @truebe

McDonalds: In celebration of women we are flipping the arches upside down. Or you could give your employees better benefits. McD: Look it's a W! Maybe a living wage? Better family leave? A career path forward in the face of automation? McD: The W stands for women.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Although some women were into it.

Love what @McDonalds is doing for #InternationalWomansDay. So cool https://t.co/Ifvoq6k4je
Kerri Howell @KerriDHowell

Love what @McDonalds is doing for #InternationalWomansDay. So cool https://t.co/Ifvoq6k4je

Reply Retweet Favorite

They thought it was something special.

W for strength. W for patience. W for forging ahead. W for challenging norms. W for love. W for endurance. W for ambition. W, also, for @McDonalds. Good one, guys. #IWD18 https://t.co/C0o8dO5IsS
Bianca Ghose @BiancaGhose

W for strength. W for patience. W for forging ahead. W for challenging norms. W for love. W for endurance. W for ambition. W, also, for @McDonalds. Good one, guys. #IWD18 https://t.co/C0o8dO5IsS

Reply Retweet Favorite

And some people were just confused.

@McDonalds why is the golden arch upside down
Rodolfo figueroa @Fatone250

@McDonalds why is the golden arch upside down

Reply Retweet Favorite

Happy International Women's Day!

if mcdonalds can flip their sign upside down in honor of international women’s day they can also fix their ice cream machines im just sayin
KAFFAA @sokaffaa

if mcdonalds can flip their sign upside down in honor of international women’s day they can also fix their ice cream machines im just sayin

Reply Retweet Favorite

McDonald's didn't immediately return a request for comment on the backlash.

Stephanie McNeal is a social news editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Stephanie McNeal at stephanie.mcneal@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App
Promoted
Promoted by
Advertisement

Connect With USNews

Advertisement