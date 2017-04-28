Sections

People Are Dragging Ja Rule For The Tropical Shitshow That Is Fyre Festival

"When you go to Fyre Festival expecting Ja Rule, but it turns out to be Ashanti town."

Posted on
Julia Reinstein
Julia Reinstein
BuzzFeed News Reporter

In case you haven't heard yet, Fyre Festival — a luxury music festival on a private island in the Bahamas organized by Ja Rule and promoted by celebrities, models, and influencers (including Kendall Jenner) — has turned out to be a tropical shit show of absurd proportions.

y'all im laughing so hard people really spent $12k on the #fyrefestival to be in the 76th hunger games
danielle @daniellecalling
danielle @daniellecalling

y'all im laughing so hard people really spent $12k on the #fyrefestival to be in the 76th hunger games

Reply Retweet Favorite
Expectation v. Reality for the biggest scamming festival in the 21st Century #FyreFestival @WNFIV @FyreFraud
Alex Sanchez @AXELSCYTHE
Alex Sanchez @AXELSCYTHE

Expectation v. Reality for the biggest scamming festival in the 21st Century #FyreFestival @WNFIV @FyreFraud

Reply Retweet Favorite

Now, people are dragging the hell out of Ja Rule for the failed event, which was originally billed as "the unparalleled best in music, cuisine, design and hospitality."

When you go to #FyreFestival expecting Ja Rule, but it turns out to be Ashanti town
Ben Travis @BenSTravis
Ben Travis @BenSTravis

When you go to #FyreFestival expecting Ja Rule, but it turns out to be Ashanti town

Reply Retweet Favorite
I, too, commit to going places then realize I'd much rather sit at home and do nothing. Not gonna judge Ja Rule.
Yung Garlic Knot @fergnerduson
Yung Garlic Knot @fergnerduson

I, too, commit to going places then realize I'd much rather sit at home and do nothing. Not gonna judge Ja Rule.

Reply Retweet Favorite
If you told me yesterday that Ja Rule would start a prison camp for Instagram kids in the Bahamas, I woulda called you mad. #fyrefestival
Donovan @shinynewbuttons
Donovan @shinynewbuttons

If you told me yesterday that Ja Rule would start a prison camp for Instagram kids in the Bahamas, I woulda called you mad. #fyrefestival

Reply Retweet Favorite

And imagining the scene from the festival.

tried escaping from #fyrefestival but Ja Rule caught me. he's dragging me to the beach I don't know wat
your friend ,chris @croqodial
your friend ,chris @croqodial

tried escaping from #fyrefestival but Ja Rule caught me. he’s dragging me to the beach I don’t know wat

Reply Retweet Favorite
duality of mandem @Flames_Baldwin

"You thought I said Chance the Rapper? No I said there was a chance a rapper would be there." -Ja Rule probably

Reply Retweet Favorite
Can't wait until Ja Rule declares himself Lord Rule (Ja Ruler?) over his captive bourgeoisie and forms the Sovereign State of Murder Inc
Vann R. Newkirk II @fivefifths
Vann R. Newkirk II @fivefifths

Can't wait until Ja Rule declares himself Lord Rule (Ja Ruler?) over his captive bourgeoisie and forms the Sovereign State of Murder Inc

Reply Retweet Favorite

So, where's Mr. Rule been in all this madness? No one seems to know, but he last posted on social media Thursday, with an Instagram pic from a Wednesday night City Harvest gala in New York.

He used the hashtag #fyre, and appears to have turned off Instagram comments.
instagram.com

He used the hashtag #fyre, and appears to have turned off Instagram comments.

At the gala, he apparently got on stage with Bethenny Frankel from Real Housewives of New York and performed "I'm Real."

How's my crew? #aboutlastnight @Ruleyork @gzchef @CityHarvest
Bethenny Frankel @Bethenny
Bethenny Frankel @Bethenny

How's my crew? #aboutlastnight @Ruleyork @gzchef @CityHarvest

Reply Retweet Favorite

People have a new icon for the art of scamming.

I don't have time to read up on the #fyrefestival, but this was the most interesting image of Ja Rule I've seen eve… https://t.co/VJqKBwWgjT
Grumpy O @BlameOtis
Grumpy O @BlameOtis

I don't have time to read up on the #fyrefestival, but this was the most interesting image of Ja Rule I've seen eve… https://t.co/VJqKBwWgjT

Reply Retweet Favorite
Pic of Ja Rule right now #fyrefestival
MK @Neethz426
MK @Neethz426

Pic of Ja Rule right now #fyrefestival

Reply Retweet Favorite
Internet: We got scammed by Ja Rule at #fyrefestival Victoria Justice: I think we ALL got scammed by Ja Rule
Ira Madison III @ira
Ira Madison III @ira

Internet: We got scammed by Ja Rule at #fyrefestival Victoria Justice: I think we ALL got scammed by Ja Rule

Reply Retweet Favorite

Though some people are actually saluting Ja Rule as a "modern day Robin Hood."

Ja rule scammed rich kids and donated to charity? He's a modern day Robin Hood. #FyreFestival
Ines Helene @inihelene
Ines Helene @inihelene

Ja rule scammed rich kids and donated to charity? He's a modern day Robin Hood. #FyreFestival

Reply Retweet Favorite
Ja Rule got a bunch of affluent kids at #fyrefestival eating struggle sandwiches wit no cell service I'm in bed laughing till I choke
CaLL Me KoFi @ForeverKofi
CaLL Me KoFi @ForeverKofi

Ja Rule got a bunch of affluent kids at #fyrefestival eating struggle sandwiches wit no cell service I'm in bed laughing till I choke

Reply Retweet Favorite
Ja Rule is Banksy #fyrefestival
Tyler Mahan Coe @TylerMahanCoe

Ja Rule is Banksy #fyrefestival

Reply Retweet Favorite

🎶 R-U-L-E 🎶

So happy our plane never took off. We were about 5 minutes from joining
Jeremy Burke @JEREMYBURKE

So happy our plane never took off. We were about 5 minutes from joining "Lord of the Fyre Flies: Ja Rule's Revenge." #FyreFestival

Reply Retweet Favorite
A visual representation of @Ruleyork reading through the #fyrefestival customer emails
gkb 031 @JRonMelrose
gkb 031 @JRonMelrose

A visual representation of @Ruleyork reading through the #fyrefestival customer emails

Reply Retweet Favorite
Millenials: Nobody can pull off a con like Donald Trump! Ja Rule: Hold my beer. #fyrefestival
Nathan Martin @NathanMartin
Nathan Martin @NathanMartin

Millenials: Nobody can pull off a con like Donald Trump! Ja Rule: Hold my beer. #fyrefestival

Reply Retweet Favorite

Fyre Festival Has Descended Into Utter Chaos And The People Who Paid Serious Cash For It Are Livid

Julia Reinstein is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Julia Reinstein at julia.reinstein@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

