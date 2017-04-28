People Are Dragging Ja Rule For The Tropical Shitshow That Is Fyre Festival

In case you haven't heard yet, Fyre Festival — a luxury music festival on a private island in the Bahamas organized by Ja Rule and promoted by celebrities, models, and influencers (including Kendall Jenner) — has turned out to be a tropical shit show of absurd proportions.
Now, people are dragging the hell out of Ja Rule for the failed event, which was originally billed as "the unparalleled best in music, cuisine, design and hospitality."
And imagining the scene from the festival.
So, where's Mr. Rule been in all this madness? No one seems to know, but he last posted on social media Thursday, with an Instagram pic from a Wednesday night City Harvest gala in New York.
At the gala, he apparently got on stage with Bethenny Frankel from Real Housewives of New York and performed "I'm Real."
People have a new icon for the art of scamming.
Though some people are actually saluting Ja Rule as a "modern day Robin Hood."
🎶 R-U-L-E 🎶
