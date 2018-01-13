Here's How People Reacted When The False Alarm "Missile Threat" Alert Went Out In Hawaii

On Saturday morning, an emergency alert — which turned out to be a false alarm — went out to Hawaii residents saying a ballistic missile was headed towards them.
A second alert announcing that it was a false alarm didn't go out until about 40 minutes later.
People in Hawaii were left confused, frightened, and unsure what to do.
One person said they were stuck in traffic when they got the alert, and people were "getting out of cars and running and looking at the sky."
Parents said they didn't know how to explain what was happening to their children.
In a CNN interview, Hawaii State Rep. Matt LoPresti said he sat in the bathtub with his children and prayed.
Rocky from Bravo's Below Deck said she had to interrupt a yoga class to tell everyone what was happening.
And some shared how they were sheltering.
One father recorded a goodbye video — and then kept on golfing.
People shared the text messages their family and friends sent them when they heard the news.
And some shared the voicemails they got.
Others explained how heartbreaking it was to not be near loved ones when the alert went out.
Federal and state authorities have promised a full investigation into Saturday's mishap.
"What happened today is totally inexcusable," tweeted Sen. Brian Schatz. "The whole state was terrified. There needs to be tough and quick accountability and a fixed process."
Rep. Tulsi Gabbard recounted to CNN how people in her state got the phone alert and thought they had 15 minutes to live.
"The reality is that every American needs to understand that if you had gone through what the people of Hawaii just went through, what my family and so many families in Hawaii just went through, you would be angry just like I am," she said.
