Trump Gets Two Scoops Of Ice Cream Because He Is The President!

In the middle of all that BORING Comey news, Time has learned Trump got two scoops of ice cream at a recent dinner, while everyone else got one.
In an interview, published Thursday, the magazine details the president's very specific dining preferences:
The waiters know well Trump’s personal preferences. As he settles down, they bring him a Diet Coke, while the rest of us are served water, with the Vice President sitting at one end of the table. With the salad course, Trump is served what appears to be Thousand Island dressing instead of the creamy vinaigrette for his guests. When the chicken arrives, he is the only one given an extra dish of sauce. At the dessert course, he gets two scoops of vanilla ice cream with his chocolate cream pie, instead of the single scoop for everyone else.
So let's break that down, in case you missed it the first time. Trump gets:
• (1) Diet Coke, while his guests are served water
• (1) Thousand Island dressing, in place of the creamy vinaigrette served to the rest of the table
• (1) extra dish of sauce for his chicken
• (2) scoops of ice cream, while everyone else gets (1) scoop
(And that's not all — Trump also has a little red button on his Oval Office desk for ordering Coke.)
Hooray, extra ice cream!
People thought the president sure was a lucky boy!
But he should finish his veggies first so he can grow up to be a big strong president!
Num num!
So yummy!
😋 🍦🍦
Donny Two-Scoops always gets his way!
