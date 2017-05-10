Live Updates: Comey Reportedly Asked For Money For The FBI's Russia Probe Before He Was Fired

What We Know So Far:
- Days before President Trump fired him as FBI Director, James Comey asked the Justice Department for more money to investigate the Trump campaign's ties to Russia, according to the New York Times.
- Comey's sudden dismissal on Tuesday evening sent shockwaves through Washington, where few people were given a heads-up before the president's decision became public.
- Some Republicans have now joined Democrats in calling for independent investigations into the Trump campaign's Russia ties.
- After meeting with Russian diplomats on Wednesday, Trump said he sacked Comey because he was "doing a bad job." During a Twitter rant, he also blasted Democrats for what he said was hypocrisy.
Updates
Russia's foreign minister tours Washington in the most awkwardly timed visit ever
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is famous for injecting a touch of humor into high-profile diplomatic summits or press conferences — and Wednesday was no different as he walked in front of cameras ahead of his meeting with Secretary of State Rex Tillerson at the State Department.
Reporters shouted questions about the long shadow cast over the talks by the stunning firing of FBI Director James Comey on Tuesday night. But as Tillerson hastily retreated from the spotlight, Lavrov turned to the press and played dumb.
"Was he fired?" Lavrov asked jokingly. "You're kidding. You're kidding."
Despite Lavrov's best efforts, no comedic intervention could lighten the mood surrounding one of the most awkwardly timed Russian diplomatic trips to Washington in recent memory.
—John Hudson
Trump goes on a wild Twitter rant the morning after he fired the FBI director
President Donald Trump went on a wild Twitter rant the morning after he fired FBI director James Comey, yelling at the morning cable news coverage.
Early in his Wednesday morning rant Trump said that Washington will thank him once things calm down.
The president began sounding off on Twitter by vowing to replace Comey with "someone who will do a far better job" and who will bring "back the spirit and prestige of the FBI."
He also called out the Democrats for crying foul, claiming that they had "said some of the worst things about James Comey."
Read more of Wednesday morning's developments here.
—Jessica Simeone