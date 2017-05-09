Democrats Renew Calls For Independent Russia Investigation After Trump Fires FBI Director

Zach Gibson / Getty Images ID: 11044679

President Trump’s unexpected decision to fire FBI Director James Comey on Tuesday prompted renewed calls by Democrats in Congress for a special prosecutor to take over the investigation into whether Trump’s campaign colluded with Russia during the 2016 election.

Most lawmakers said they had no warning that Comey would be terminated, and questioned Trump’s motives. In a memo, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein said the Department of Justice had concerns over public statements Comey had made during the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s emails. But Democrats pointed to the ongoing Russia investigation as the reason behind the firing.

“Trump firing Comey shows how frightened the Admin is over Russia investigation,” Sen. Tim Kaine, Clinton’s 2016 running mate, said in a tweet.

Sen. Bob Casey of Pennsylvania put it in starker terms.

This is Nixonian. Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein must immediately appoint a special prosecutor to continue the Trump/Russia investigation. — Senator Bob Casey (@SenBobCasey) ID: 11044681

“This is Nixonian,” he tweeted. “Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein must immediately appoint a special prosecutor to continue the Trump/Russia investigation.”

In a press conference, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said no longer could the Rosenstein put off appointing a special prosecutor.

“America depends on you to restore faith in our criminal justice system, which is going to be badly shattered after the administration’s actions today,” he said in a press conference.

He added Comey’s firing was part of a “deeply troubling pattern,” citing the firings of US attorney Preet Bharara and Acting Attorney General Sally Yates.

“Are people going to suspect a cover-up? Absolutely,” Schumer said.

Schumer on Comey firing: "Were these investigations getting too close to home for the president? — David Mack (@davidmackau) ID: 11044771

Senators Richard Blumenthal, Kamala Harris, Elizabeth Warren, Kirsten Gillibrand, Michael Bennet, Dick Durbin, Martin Heinrich, Jack Reed, John Yarmuth, Tom Udall, Mark Warner, and Cory Booker agreed on the need for a special prosecutor. Reps. Adam Schiff, Elijah Cummings, and Steve Cohen also called for a public commission to investigate.

Meanwhile, Sen. Dianne Feinstein — the top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee — said that she had received a call from Trump in advance of Comey’s firing, notifying her of the decision.

“The next FBI Director must be strong and independent and will receive a fair hearing in the Judiciary Committee,” she said in a statement.

The director of the FBI is nominated by the president and requires confirmation by the Senate. The White House has not announced who the administration will seek to replace Comey.

In general, Republicans praised the president’s action.

“Given the recent controversies surrounding the Director, I believe a fresh start will serve the FBI and the nation well,” Sen. Linsey Graham tweeted.

Sen. John McCain said he recognized Trump’s authority to fire Comey, but he was disappointed.

“I have long called for a special congressional committee to investigate Russia’s interference in the 2016 election,” he said in a statement. “The president’s decision to remove the FBI director only confirms the need and the urgency for such a committee.”

Republican Sen. James Lankford also raised concerns over how Comey was terminated, saying “American people need clarity and deserve an explanation for his immediate firing.” Sen. Bob Corker noted that Comey’s “removal at this particular time will raise questions.”



