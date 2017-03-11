Get Our News App
Magician Criss Angel Was Rushed To The Hospital After A Straitjacket Trick Went Wrong

The magician was reportedly released from the emergency room late Friday night.

Julia Reinstein
Julia Reinstein
BuzzFeed News Reporter

1. Criss Angel was reportedly rushed to the hospital Friday night after passing out during his signature straitjacket escape trick.

Criss Angel was reportedly rushed to the hospital Friday night after passing out during his signature straitjacket escape trick.

Ethan Miller

According to attendees of his Mindfreak Live! show at the Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas, the incident occurred just minutes into the show.

Angel was dangling upside-down over the stage, trying to break free of his straightjacket, when he suddenly went limp.

“He was wiggling, trying to break loose of the straitjacket while suspended, turning in circles really fast, and he just kept trying to wriggle free,” Ryan Perez, a 16-year-old who went to the show with his family, told BuzzFeed News. “And with five seconds left, he suddenly stopped moving.”

Cast members then brought a stool on stage, untied Angel, and rushed him offstage. They could be heard yelling offstage “like they were scrambling to make sure he was okay,” Ryan said.

There was an intermission, and five minutes later it was announced that the show would be cancelled and all tickets would be refunded.

According to TMZ, Angel was brought to the emergency room of Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center, but was released the same night before 10 p.m.

Representatives for the magician repeatedly refused to comment to BuzzFeed News on the incident.

However, many attendees wrote online about the accident, many sharing well wishes for the magician.

Facebook: peter.sehl

Julia Reinstein is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Julia Reinstein at julia.reinstein@buzzfeed.com.
Steve Bannon Helped Preserve DACA But Democrats And Activists Aren't Celebrating

by Adrian Carrasquillo

