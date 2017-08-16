Trump's Lawyer Just Tweeted Pics With His Black Friends To Prove He's Not Racist

As the son of a holocaust survivor, I have no tolerance for #racism. Just because I support @POTUS @realDonaldTrump… https://t.co/9oyclgf9wZ

Among those pictured with Cohen were Trump adviser Omarosa Manigault-Newman, and online comedians and Trump supporters Diamond and Silk.

Cohen told BuzzFeed News the people in the photos are "not random people," and that they "all know me for a while and call me a friend."

He said he had been receiving "horrific comments" all morning "about being anti-black, racist etc. for supporting Trump. It's just wrong!"

Cohen said he tweeted the photos to respond to these comments from detractors.

"Trump is not a racist and neither am I," he said. "The attacks against him and all of us who support him are disgusting, disgraceful and hurtful. I emphatically denounce white supremacy, white nationalism, Nazi beliefs and hatred of anyone based on race, religion, creed, color or sexual orientation."