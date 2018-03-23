 back to top
BuzzFeed Videos Quizzes Tasty As/Is
More Caret down

Cardi B Wants The Government To Tell Her "What You’re Doing With My Fucking Tax Money"

She made money moves all the way into the top tax bracket.

Posted on
Julia Reinstein
Julia Reinstein
BuzzFeed News Reporter

It's tax season, and Cardi B has a demand for her government: "Uncle Sam, I want to know what you’re doing with my fucking tax money."

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @iamcardib

In an Instagram video Thursday, the "Bodak Yellow" rapper said that "the government is taking 40% of my taxes." (The highest tax bracket is 39.6%.)

"When you donate to a kid from a foreign country, they give you updates of what they're doing with your donation," Cardi B said.

She complained that, despite how much she spends on taxes, prisons are underfunded and "there's still rats on the damn trains" in New York.

A lot of conservatives were quite pleased. "Cardi B is sounding awfully fiscally conservative in this video," said Meghan McCain.

Cardi B is sounding awfully fiscally conservative in this video....! I’m all about it. https://t.co/LNrO2lVrLN
Meghan McCain @MeghanMcCain

Cardi B is sounding awfully fiscally conservative in this video....! I’m all about it. https://t.co/LNrO2lVrLN

Reply Retweet Favorite
Advertisement
Cardi B, I may not be a fan of your music -- but I'm a fan of your preferred tax policy! https://t.co/QTQS1mBC8w
Ben Shapiro @benshapiro

Cardi B, I may not be a fan of your music -- but I'm a fan of your preferred tax policy! https://t.co/QTQS1mBC8w

Reply Retweet Favorite
Cardi B getting red pilled is the new best part of 2018 https://t.co/lxohHZbz04
Cabot Phillips @cabot_phillips

Cardi B getting red pilled is the new best part of 2018 https://t.co/lxohHZbz04

Reply Retweet Favorite

It should be noted that Cardi B is...not conservative.

Trump is soo disgusting !I hate him Soo much .Im starting to hate him with a fucking passion 😡😡😡
iamcardib @iamcardib

Trump is soo disgusting !I hate him Soo much .Im starting to hate him with a fucking passion 😡😡😡

Reply Retweet Favorite

"Trump is soo disgusting," she tweeted in January.

In the caption of an Instagram post in 2016, she urged people to "vote for DaddyBernie."

This isn't the first time Cardi B has had a bone to pick with the IRS.

4. The video above wasn't the first time Cardi B has talked about taxes. Late last year, she shared her tax planning strategies with her followers. https://t.co/rtIai4Xl6I
Yashar Ali 🐘 @yashar

4. The video above wasn't the first time Cardi B has talked about taxes. Late last year, she shared her tax planning strategies with her followers. https://t.co/rtIai4Xl6I

Reply Retweet Favorite

As journalist Yashar Ali pointed out on Twitter, she posted a video last year in which she made a request to anyone who owed her outstanding payments.

"If you owe me a check, hold that motherfucker for 2018, ya hurr? Because the motherfucking IRS is tryna come for me for tax season," she said.

Julia Reinstein is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Julia Reinstein at julia.reinstein@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Advertisement

Connect With USNews

Advertisement
Promoted
Promoted by
Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App