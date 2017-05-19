Lattes Inside Avocados Are Now A Real Thing For Some Godforsaken Reason

Get psyched, avocado-toast-loving, home-not-owning millenials: there's a cafe in Australia that just made an AVOLATTE.
The latte, served inside a hollowed-out avocado, comes from Truman Cafe in Melbourne.
And...
I just...
After a video of the ~avolatte~ went viral on Instagram, people had some...choice words. Here is a selection of comments on the video:
• "Oh my GOD whose idea was this"
• "Call the cops"
• "I want to die"
• "Some people just wanna watch the world burn"
• "IF THIS AINT THE MOST CAUCASIAN"
• "As Mumford & Sons as it gets"
Now, people are dragging the hell out of it.
They're "lost for words."
"Literally someone call NATO," one person said.
"I just drank a latte out of an avocado and it changed my DNA I'm Caucasian now," said another. "Don't talk to me unless you own at least seven turtlenecks."
-
Would you try an avolatte?
