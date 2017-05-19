Sections

Lattes Inside Avocados Are Now A Real Thing For Some Godforsaken Reason

"I just drank a latte out of an avocado and it changed my DNA I'm Caucasian now. Don't talk to me unless you own at least seven turtlenecks."

Julia Reinstein
Julia Reinstein
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Get psyched, avocado-toast-loving, home-not-owning millenials: there's a cafe in Australia that just made an AVOLATTE.

The latte, served inside a hollowed-out avocado, comes from Truman Cafe in Melbourne.

"Combing two of Melbourne's obsessions — lattes and avo 😂," cafe staff wrote on Instagram.

BuzzFeed News has reached out to the cafe to find out whether this is actually a menu item.

And...

I just...

After a video of the ~avolatte~ went viral on Instagram, people had some...choice words. Here is a selection of comments on the video:

• "Oh my GOD whose idea was this"

• "Call the cops"

• "I want to die"

• "Some people just wanna watch the world burn"

• "IF THIS AINT THE MOST CAUCASIAN"

• "As Mumford & Sons as it gets"

Now, people are dragging the hell out of it.

Me, when I see you buying avocados for an avocado latte:
Jose Gabriel @flyinthebottle

Me, when I see you buying avocados for an avocado latte:

They're "lost for words."

Caffè latte served in an Avocado skin. I'm not often lost for words.
Phil Ervine @philervine

Caffè latte served in an Avocado skin. I'm not often lost for words.

"Literally someone call NATO," one person said.

literally someone call nato
Seb FoxAllen @purpledocket

literally someone call nato

"I just drank a latte out of an avocado and it changed my DNA I'm Caucasian now," said another. "Don't talk to me unless you own at least seven turtlenecks."

I just drank a latte out of an avocado and it changed my DNA I'm caucasian now. Don't talk to me unless you own at… https://t.co/O91ynd7Zvr
The Headass Horseman @dulapalooza

I just drank a latte out of an avocado and it changed my DNA I'm caucasian now. Don't talk to me unless you own at… https://t.co/O91ynd7Zvr

  1. Would you try an avolatte?

Lattes Inside Avocados Are Now A Real Thing For Some Godforsaken Reason

Would you try an avolatte?
  1.  
    vote votes
  2.  
    vote votes
  3.  
    vote votes
  4.  
    vote votes
View Results View Results Go Back And Vote Go Back And Vote

Julia Reinstein is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Julia Reinstein at julia.reinstein@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

