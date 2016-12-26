A German City Was Evacuated To Defuse A Massive World War II Bomb On Christmas

1. More than 54,000 residents were evacuated from Augsburg, Germany, on Christmas in order to defuse a 1.8 ton bomb from World War II.

Stefan Puchner / AFP / Getty Images

The aerial bomb, which the city said the British dropped during World War II, was found last week during construction work, CNN reported.

Police said the bomb did not present an immediate danger. They waited until Christmas Day to defuse it because there would be less traffic than usual, and thought many people might be able to stay with their relatives.

Residents were instructed to evacuate the area by 10 a.m. on the morning of Dec. 25 for nearby emergency shelters, with little information on when they would be able to return, ABC reported.