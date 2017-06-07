The Fight To Kill The Global Gag Rule Forever May Have Gotten A Boost From Trump

President Donald Trump's expansion of an anti-abortion rule may be unexpectedly fueling a Congressional fight to permanently overturn the ban, some lawmakers say.

Trump revived the Mexico City Policy, a restriction on family planning funding favored by Republican presidents, and applied it to all $9 billion in US global health funding, including initiatives to fight HIV/AIDS and malaria that have been credited with saving millions of lives.

The expansion pleased the pro-life part of Trump's base — but its effects may be so draconian, some say, that they alienate moderate Republicans or conservatives who support global health.

“We hope that you’re going to see some folks on the other side of the aisle who are international policy focused leaders realizing how damaging this is when it affects all global health,” said one Democratic Congressional staffer.

Sen. Jeanne Shaheen and Rep. Nita Lowey have been building support for the Global Health, Empowerment, and Rights (HER) Act, which would permanently repeal the restriction, known to critics as the “global gag rule.”

Shaheen called the expansion "insane" and said projected negative effects will undercut years of global health gains.

“If you’re doing it to try and limit abortion, if you’re doing it to try and support stronger families and healthier children and mothers — it does none of those things,” she told BuzzFeed News.

Lowey said the new policy “doesn’t make any sense,” especially given emerging disease threats like the Zika virus — and that its irrationality worries her.

“I think irrationality may be the biggest concern, because they may not even realize the impact this may have,” Lowey said. “If we give them the benefit of the doubt — we’ll say it’s ignorant. They could be irrational. They could be ignorant. I’d hate to say evil. Maybe they’re caught up in their own world and don’t know what the real world is all about it.”



Ironically, that may help bring some Republican support to the push to gag the gag rule.

“Maybe the administration overplayed their hand,” another Congressional aide said. “Some people weren’t going to get engaged when [the policy] was a family planning issue, but now that it’s also malaria…”

The last time the rule was instituted, by former President George W. Bush, critical global health assistance, like the President's Emergency Plan For AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) and the President's Malaria Initiative (PMI), were excluded. Trump's expansion brings those programs under the policy for the first time.

So far, it's unclear exactly how deeply the rule will affect PEPFAR and PMI partners, and they are only two of the most well-known programs to newly face the abortion-based restrictions.



Effectively, the aide said, the policy forces "abortion into the middle of everybody's health care, no matter what it is. Disease surveillance, malaria — now it’s all become about abortion," the aide said.