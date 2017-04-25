Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Big Stories
  4. Books
  5. Business
  6. Buzz
  7. Celebrity
  8. Community
  9. Entertainment
  10. Food
  11. Geeky
  12. Health
  13. LGBT
  14. Life
  15. Music
  16. Nifty
  17. Parents
  18. Podcasts
  19. Politics
  20. Reader
  21. Rewind
  22. Science
  23. Shopping
  24. Sports
  25. Style
  26. Tech
  27. Travel
  28. Weddings
  29. World
World

Ivanka Trump Was Booed When Talking About Her Father’s Support Of Women At The W20 Summit

She was also asked tough questions about her role in the White House.

Posted on
Jina Moore
Jina Moore
BuzzFeed News Reporter
Tamerra Griffin
Tamerra Griffin
BuzzFeed News Reporter
Berlin, Germany
Reporting From
Berlin, Germany
Sean Gallup / Getty Images

Ivanka Trump, who serves as an assistant to her father, President Donald Trump, faced critical questions at the W20 Summit in Berlin on Tuesday, and was booed and hissed at by some audience members when she claimed that her father was an advocate for women and families.

Trump sat on the panel alongside several other female leaders, including German Chancellor Angela Merkel, International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde, Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland, Queen Maxima of the Netherlands, and tech entrepreneur Juliana Rotich.

The moderator, WirtschaftsWoche editor-in-chief Miriam Meckel, dove right into the discussion by first asking Trump what, exactly, her role was in the White House.

“The German audience is not that familiar with the concept of a first daughter,” Meckel said. “I’d like to ask you, what is your role, and who are you representing, your father as president of the United States, the American people, or your business?”

“Certainly not the latter,” Trump said, adding that she was still learning about the role in the first 100 days.

Later in the panel, when the conversation turned to the topic of childcare, Trump lauded her father for his support of women and families.

She first spoke about her father’s advocacy of granting American families paid leave, and then said, “He’s been a tremendous champion of supporting families and enabling them to thrive.”

The audience cut her off with a round of boos and hisses.

#firstdaughter Ivanka #Trump gets hissed at by all-female audience for describing her father as
Michaela Kuefner @MKuefner

#firstdaughter Ivanka #Trump gets hissed at by all-female audience for describing her father as "advocate" for women&families #Berlin #W20

Reply Retweet Favorite

The interjection prompted Meckel to dig in further.

“You hear the reaction from the audience, so I need to address one more point,” she said. “Some attitudes towards women your father has publicly displayed in former times might leave one questioning whether he’s such an empowerer for women. How do you relate to that? Are things changing?"

Trump said she’d “certainly heard the criticism from the media that’s being perpetuated.”

But she said that her personal experience, as well as those of “the thousands of women who have worked with and for my father for decades when he was in the private sector,” were “testament to his belief and solid conviction in the potential of women and their ability to do the job as well as any man.”

Jina Moore is the global women's rights correspondent for BuzzFeed News and is based in Berlin.

Contact Jina Moore at jina.moore@buzzfeed.com.

Tamerra Griffin is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Tamerra Griffin at tamerra.griffin@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted by

Connect With World