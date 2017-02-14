Get Our News App
19 Things You’ll Only Get If You’re High AND Low…
Can You Guess The Disney Movie Based On The…
What ’90s Characters Would Look Like Now video
Here’s How Your Favorite Celebs Are Celebrating…
Watch 100 Years Of Maternity Trends In Less Than…
John Legend And Chrissy Teigen Are Peak Sexy In…
Kellyanne Conway Claims She Doesn’t Know Who…
Politics

No, Trump Did Not Unfollow Kellyanne Conway On Twitter

Despite rumors, the president didn’t start following Conway until Tuesday evening.

Jim Dalrymple II
Jim Dalrymple II
BuzzFeed News Reporter

View this image ›

Donald Trump and Kellyanne Conway at a dinner on Jan. 19 in Washington, DC. Evan Vucci / AP

The internet was abuzz Tuesday with a rumor that Donald Trump had unfollowed his controversial senior advisor Kellyanne Conway on Twitter.

The only problem is, Trump has never follow Kellyanne Conway on Twitter — until late Tuesday.

Throughout much of the election season, Trump famously only followed around 41 Twitter accounts. The accounts were well documented, with multiple news outlets listing and profiling the people Trump followed.

The number of people Trump followed did occasionally fluctuate. In October of 2015, he was reportedly following 44 accounts. And in January, Trump briefly made headlines for following, then quickly unfollowing, the account @EmergencyKittens — which true to its name posts pictures cats.

But at no point throughout the election did anyone document Trump following Conway. The fact that Trump didn’t follow Conway was noted by at least one Twitter user back in November.

No one has been able to show evidence — screen shots, news stories, etc. — that the official @realdonaldtrump and @POTUS accounts had followed then unfollowed Conway.

Nevertheless, numerous people — including many with verified accounts — tweeted Tuesday that Trump had unfollowed Conway. Many of those tweets racked up hundreds or thousands of retweets.

View this image ›

Twitter / Via Twitter: @melslien

Coincidentally or not, the rumor that Trump unfollowed Conway took off the same day she found herself in hot water after her account thanked and retweeted a white nationalist. Conway claimed she didn’t know who was responsible for the retweet, and then deleted it.

View this image ›

Twitter / Via Twitter: @realDonaldTrump

In the end, though, the rumors seem to have had an effect. As Twitter buzzed Tuesday with misinformation, Trump and the official @POTUS account actually followed Conway and White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus.






Check out more articles on BuzzFeed.com!

Jim Dalrymple is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.
Contact Jim Dalrymple II at jim.dalrymple@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.
More
 
 
In The News Today
Download the BuzzFeed News app
Maryland Weighs Important Changes To Its Rape Laws

by Alex Campbell

Connect With Politics
Follow Us On Apple News Subscribe to our RSS feed
More News
More News
Now Buzzing