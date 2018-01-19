Las Vegas Mass Shooter Acted Alone, But His Motive Remains A Mystery, Sheriff Says

Broken windows from where shots were fired are seen on the Mandalay Bay hotel in Las Vegas on Oct. 4, 2017.

The man who opened fire from his Las Vegas hotel room in October, killing 58 people, acted alone, but investigators still haven't found a motive for the attack, the local sheriff told reporters Friday.

The shooting, which injured more than 800 people, happened the night of Oct. 1 when Stephen Paddock, 64, opened fire from the window of his Mandalay Bay hotel room. Of those injured, 422 suffered injuries from "some form or fashion gunfire," Las Vegas Sheriff Joe Lombardo said at Friday news conference.



Lombardo said that "there is only one person responsible and that was Stephen Paddock," adding that investigators do not anticipate charges against his girlfriend, Marilou Danley, who was out of the country at the time of the shooting.

However, Lombardo also said that the "FBI has an ongoing case against an individual of federal interest," though he did not say identify that person or elaborate on what their connection to the shooting might be.

Lombardo held the news conference ahead of taking the unusual step of releasing a preliminary investigative report, which he said would provide a detailed outline of the events leading up to the attack. The report reveals that Paddock bought "over 55 firearms," most of which were rifles, between October 2016 and September 2017. He also bought "over 100 firearm related items" during that period.



Investigators also found "several hundred images of child pornography" on the computer they recovered from Paddock's hotel room, the report adds.

The report goes on to detail Paddock's activity in the days leading up to the attack. On Sept. 25, he checked into the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino and over the next two days brought a total of 12 suitcases up to his room on the 32nd floor. He twice using the serviced of bellman to help him transport the bags.

Though investigators have not identified Paddock's motive, Lombardo added Friday that Paddock "had lost a significant amount of his personal wealth prior to Oct. 1 and that may have been a driving factor."

Asked why Paddock ultimately killed himself, Lombardo said Friday that "he believed the wolf was at the door."

"He believed we were in close proximity of engaging him and he decided to take his life," Lombardo said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates and follow BuzzFeed News on Twitter.