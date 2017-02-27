Kellyanne Conway Was Photographed Kneeling On The Oval Office Couch And People Flipped Out

On Monday, White House senior adviser Kellyanne Conway was photographed kneeling on an Oval Office couch to snap a photo of President Trump with leaders of historically black colleges.
The moment quickly blew up online, with Conway’s ~relaxed~ position on the Oval Office couch raising eyebrows.
The White House did not immediately respond to questions about why Conway was kneeling on the couch.
The moment sparked an outpouring of memes.
Many felt that Conway was being disrespectful.
Others defended Conway by recalling photos of Obama with his feet on the Oval Office desk — a moment that prompted conservative anger.
While others looked to the photo as symbolic of larger issues.
Finally, some people just wondered what exactly Conway was doing on her phone.
Jim Dalrymple is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.
Contact Jim Dalrymple II at jim.dalrymple@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.
In The News Today
- The chairman of the National Governors Association, said Trump has promised only criminals will deported and random spot checks won't be conducted.
- The trans sister of a Trump inauguration singer must be allowed to use the restroom that fits her gender ID, a judge ruled.
- The suspect in a Kansas shooting that left an Indian man dead thought he was shooting Iranians, and the FBI is investigating as a possible hate crime.
- Elon Musk announced that his SpaceX company will send two tourists around the moon by 2018 🚀🌝
