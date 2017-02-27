Get Our News App
Kellyanne Conway Was Photographed Kneeling On The Oval Office Couch And People Flipped Out

Conway’s ~relaxed~ position on the Oval Office couch raised eyebrows.

Jim Dalrymple II
Jim Dalrymple II
BuzzFeed News Reporter

On Monday, White House senior adviser Kellyanne Conway was photographed kneeling on an Oval Office couch to snap a photo of President Trump with leaders of historically black colleges.

Brendan Smialowski / AFP / Getty Images

The moment quickly blew up online, with Conway’s ~relaxed~ position on the Oval Office couch raising eyebrows.

Wow classy and with feet on sofa! RT @AFP: Kellyanne checks phone after taking photo of President and leaders

— tabatha coffey (@tabathacoffey)

Oh my.

— David Corn (@DavidCornDC)

The White House did not immediately respond to questions about why Conway was kneeling on the couch.

The moment sparked an outpouring of memes.

Kellyanne Conway: @AFP

— Kragar (@Kragar_LGF)

"i am sorry ma'am but no shoes on the couch i do not make the rules" @nycsouthpaw

— darth™ (@darth)

all i can think about when i see that kellyanne conway pic is meme ma'am from veep

— libby (@libsnyds)

Many felt that Conway was being disrespectful.

remember when republicans used to flip out over obama oval office decorum

— Matt McDermott (@mattmfm)

The ancestors put plastic on the furniture just for women like Kellyanne Conway.

— Terrell J. Starr (@Russian_Starr)

Others defended Conway by recalling photos of Obama with his feet on the Oval Office desk — a moment that prompted conservative anger.

I'll take shoes on a couch over this any day.

— Amy Lutz (@amylutz4)

While others looked to the photo as symbolic of larger issues.

In this photo exists every comment on race and on respectability to be had on earth

— Theodore R. Johnson (@T_R_Johnson_III)

Now, you can't expect us to take this "meeting" seriously when this is the setting.

— deray mckesson (@deray)

Finally, some people just wondered what exactly Conway was doing on her phone.

omfg charmander in the oval office #Pokemongogen2 @nycsouthpaw

— darth™ (@darth)

...does Kellyanne have a Snapchat we don't know about?

— Kareem Yasin (@thekareem)

Kellyanne Conway is clearly calling the police here.

— Diane N. Sevenay (@Diane_7A)

When that cute person starts texting you back but you in a meeting. Nope. sorry. I meant this is Kellyanne Conway… https://t.co/Dil7vFOFg9

— natalie tran (@natalietran)

Give it up Kellyanne, he's not gunna text you back

— sam donovan (@imamsamm)

kellyanne dialing 9-1-1

— Luke Mazur (@lumazur)


Jim Dalrymple is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.
Contact Jim Dalrymple II at jim.dalrymple@buzzfeed.com.
