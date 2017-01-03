Former Apprentice Contestant Omarosa To Join Trump’s White House Staff
Omarosa Manigault competed on the first season of Donald Trump’s reality show. Now she’ll work on public engagement for his White House.
Omarosa Manigault, a contestant on the first season of Donald Trump’s The Apprentice, is going to work in the next White House.
Manigault will work on public engagement in the upcoming Trump administration, the Associated Press reported. A representative for Trump did not immediately respond to BuzzFeed News request for additional information.
Manigualt first appeared on The Apprentice in 2004. In 2008, she appeared on the show’s spinoff, Celebrity Apprentice, where she was fired in the 10th episode. She subsequently went on to appear in various other reality shows, including The Ultimate Merger, a dating show that Trump executive produced.
In summer 2016, Manigault began doing outreach to black voters for Trump, and joined his transition team last month. She previously worked for Al Gore during the Clinton administration.
- College in New York will be free to students from middle- and low- income families at public universities in a plan unveiled by Gov. Andrew Cuomo. 🎓 🆓
- Prominent Republicans admit the widely criticized and now-abandoned attempt to defang an ethics watchdog group was a "stumble."
- The NAACP is staging a sit-in at the Alabama office of Sen. Jeff Sessions to protest his nomination as US attorney general.
- Although Ford is scrapping plans for a new plant in Mexico and will reinvest in a Michigan plant, its CEO insists the auto giant will maintain "deep integration" with Mexico.
