Alabama Defeats Georgia In Overtime To Win National Championship

Alabama trailed for most of the game, but managed to tie it up in the fourth quarter.

The Alabama Crimson Tide rolled over Georgia Monday, cinching the College Football Playoff National Championship in a nail-biting game that ended with overtime play and a stunning 41-yard pass.

The victory is a triumphant return to form for Alabama after last year's surprise loss to Clemson in the national championship. The win gives Alabama's legendary coach, Nick Saban, his siixth national title — and his fifth with the Crimson — tying his legendary predecessor Bear Bryant. Alabama ultimately bested the Georgia Bulldogs in overtime 26 to 23. The Tide last claimed the national championship in 2016.

What a game. What a finish. Alabama does what Alabama does.

The game, played at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, got off to a slow start, with neither team scoring through the first quarter. Georgia finally pulled ahead in the second quarter, scoring several times, including a touchdown just seconds before the timer ran out.



Well well well ... At the half: Georgia 13, Alabama 0

Alabama fought back in the second half, replacing starting quarterback Jalen Hurts with backup Tua Tagovailoa. Midway through the third quarter, Tagovailoa drove the ball down with a series of running and passing plays, ultimately scoring a touchdown.



And that's why they brought 'em in.

But before the quarter ended, Georgia had scored again, after quarterback Jake Fromm threw a lengthy forward pass to Mecole Hardman, who broke away and crossed into the end zone. The touchdown gave Georgia a 20 to 10 lead.

But the Tide roared back to tie the Bulldogs in the final quarter, sending the game into overtime. Georgia scored first with a field goal in overtime. And Alabama's prospects for the team initially looked grim after Georgia's defenders quickly sacked Tagovailoa. However, moments later, the quarterback threw a 41-yard pass to wide receiver DeVonta Smith, who ran the ball several more yards into the end zone for a winning, final touchdown.

Georgia arrived at Monday's game fresh off their victory in the Rose Bowl, where the team beat Oklahoma in double overtime 54 to 48. That same day, Alabama won the Sugar Bowl, defeating Clemson 24 to 6.



President Donald Trump attended the first half of the game, and was greeted with cheers — and a smattering of boos — after walking onto the field with members of the ROTC during the pre-game festivities. After the game, Tagovailoa, a freshman, described being told by Saban that he would start the second half, saying the coach made the announcement to the team’s quarterbacks in the locker room. “It was a team effort tonight,” Tagovailoa said. “You know, I mean, I couldn't have done without our defense getting the ball back. It was a great team effort.” Saban said after the game that the Crimson "made so many mistakes" through the first half of the game. We were "shooting ourselves in the foot left and right," he added, before praising the team for mounting its impressive comeback. "This is a great win for our players, Saban said, "and I've never been happier in my life."

