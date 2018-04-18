Here’s The Check Donald Trump’s Company Sent to the US Treasury

Donald and Melania Trump greet Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his wife Akie Abe as they arrive for dinner at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort.

Donald Trump’s company sent the Department of the Treasury a $151,470 check signed by Eric Trump, the Trump Organization's executive vice president, for the “unconditioned and general use of the federal government,” according to a copy of the check and other documents obtained by BuzzFeed News in response to a Freedom of Information Act request.

The money, according to the Trump Organization's tax lawyer, was profit that the Trump Organization's hotels said it earned in 2017 from doing business with foreign governments. George Sorial, the Trump Organization's executive vice president and chief compliance counsel, announced the donation last month. But he refused to disclose the amount.

“The Trump Organization is pleased to make this voluntary donation to the U.S. government and requests that it be deposited into ‘Gifts to the United States’ account,” wrote Sheri Dillon, the Trump Organization's tax attorney at the law firm Morgan Lewis.