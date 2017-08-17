People Are Making Fun Of Confederate Statues On Twitter After Trump Called Them "Beautiful"

On Thursday, President Trump tweeted that the removal of "beautiful" Confederate statues and monuments across America was ripping apart "the history and culture of our great country" and that their "beauty ... will be greatly missed and never able to be comparably replaced!"
Others brought up statues they thought should be preserved instead.
And some jokes just focused on Trump's comments that removing the statues was "ripping apart" American history.
Jarry Lee is the Deputy Books Editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York. Contact Jarry Lee at jarry.lee@buzzfeed.com.
