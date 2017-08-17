 go to content
People Are Making Fun Of Confederate Statues On Twitter After Trump Called Them "Beautiful"

"They're not even good statues."

Jarry Lee
On Thursday, President Trump tweeted that the removal of "beautiful" Confederate statues and monuments across America was ripping apart "the history and culture of our great country" and that their "beauty ... will be greatly missed and never able to be comparably replaced!"

Sad to see the history and culture of our great country being ripped apart with the removal of our beautiful statues and monuments. You.....

...the beauty that is being taken out of our cities, towns and parks will be greatly missed and never able to be comparably replaced!

In response, some people on Twitter began to make jokes about the "beauty" of Confederate statues.

They're not even good statues.

Note: this privately-funded statue of Confederate Army member and KKK leader Nathan Bedford Forrest is in Tennessee and on private land.

You could legit make a low-budget horror movie where a statue that looked like this came to life each night

please call your congressional rep and tell them not to remove this beautiful statue of confederate president jeffe… https://t.co/wJ4WaUrrVU

(Another note: This tweet is a joke and does not actually depict a statue of Jefferson Davis. Duh).

Baltimore Pigeons Shocked To Find Beloved Shitting Statues Gone https://t.co/k2wDDrD463

Others brought up statues they thought should be preserved instead.

“Sad to see the history &amp; culture of our great country being ripped apart w/removal of our beautiful statues &amp; monu… https://t.co/BuTjmkIRnf

TRUMP: We must respect and honor our beautiful statues! STATUE OF LIBERTY:

More Bruce Lee, less Confederacy.

Or taken down.

Can somebody tear this statue down too? Its not racist or anything just weird

Disgraceful to allow this statue of Lenin to stand in a free country

And some jokes just focused on Trump's comments that removing the statues was "ripping apart" American history.

I remember all the history papers I did in school, meticulously citing all the statues I used for information in my bibliography

As a historian the hardest part of my job is that I am constantly building statues, as statues are the only way people learn about history.

No, see, the racist general statues are just there to help us remember the past, that's why all holocaust memorials are statues of Hitler

Why do you need a statue learn how to read a history book

Jarry Lee is the Deputy Books Editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York. Contact Jarry Lee at jarry.lee@buzzfeed.com.

