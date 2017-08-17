Trump Is Worried About Parks Once "Beautiful" Confederate Statues Are Removed

President Trump tweeted on Thursday that the removal of Confederate statues from cities and towns across the country is "beauty that... will be greatly missed and never able to be comparably replaced!"

The white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, on Saturday was inspired by the planned removal of the Robert E. Lee statue in Emancipation Park. Baltimore city authorities removed four statues this week. Activists pulled down a statue in Durham, North Carolina. Other cities – including Baltimore, Lexington, Dallas and Memphis – are planning to remove statues from their public spaces.

Trump started tweeting on Thursday morning that it was "sad to see the history and culture of our great country being ripped apart".