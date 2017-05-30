Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Big Stories
  4. Books
  5. Business
  6. Buzz
  7. Celebrity
  8. Community
  9. Entertainment
  10. Food
  11. Geeky
  12. Health
  13. Investigations
  14. LGBT
  15. Life
  16. Music
  17. Nifty
  18. Parents
  19. Podcasts
  20. Puzzles
  21. Politics
  22. Reader
  23. Rewind
  24. Science
  25. Shopping NEW!
  26. Sports
  27. Style
  28. Tech
  29. Travel
  30. Weddings
  31. World

No, Donald Trump Did Not Gain Five Million New Twitter Followers In Three Days

Other celebrities have also received an influx of new followers.

Posted on
Jane Lytvynenko
Jane Lytvynenko
BuzzFeed News Reporter

A viral tweet claiming that President Donald Trump gained 5 million mostly bot followers over three days is not true, a Twitter spokesperson told BuzzFeed News on Tuesday.

@realDonaldTrump has gained over 5 mil followers in less than 3 days. Take a look- mostly bots. He's getting ready for something. #resist
🏹The Mockingjay🔥 @txmockingjay

@realDonaldTrump has gained over 5 mil followers in less than 3 days. Take a look- mostly bots. He's getting ready for something. #resist

Reply Retweet Favorite

Several Twitter users have recently made false claims about Trump's account.

I'm tracking *45's number right now. He is growing by around 100 bots a minute. He is massing a propaganda army.
SnowflakePrincess @amandablount2

I'm tracking *45's number right now. He is growing by around 100 bots a minute. He is massing a propaganda army.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Snapshots from archive.org show Trump's official account, @POTUS, had 18 million followers three days ago compared to today's 18.2 million.

BuzzFeed News

Archive.org also shows the president's personal account, @realDonaldTrump, had 30.7 million followers three days ago and 31 million on Tuesday.

BuzzFeed News

Publications like Newsweek, The New York Daily News, and Mashable, have picked up on the Twitter action, analyzing Trump's new followers and implying they could have been purchased.

But it can be hard to distinguish between real followers and fake ones. Many accounts could be new users who haven't uploaded photos or tweeted yet. Some create Twitter accounts solely for following other users, not for tweeting. It's also possible to purchase Twitter followers for accounts you don't own.

In fact, Trump is not the only one experiencing an influx of potential bots. Other large accounts like Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, and even Justin Bieber also have many new followers that appear to be fake Twitter users.

BuzzFeed News

So, the claim that Trump got 5 million new followers in 3 days is....

BuzzFeed News

BuzzFeed News reporter Alex Kantrowitz contributed to this report.

Jane Lytvynenko is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Contact Jane Lytvynenko at jane.lytvynenko@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With USNews