No, Donald Trump Did Not Gain Five Million New Twitter Followers In Three Days

@realDonaldTrump has gained over 5 mil followers in less than 3 days. Take a look- mostly bots. He's getting ready for something. #resist

Publications like Newsweek , The New York Daily News , and Mashable , have picked up on the Twitter action, analyzing Trump's new followers and implying they could have been purchased.

But it can be hard to distinguish between real followers and fake ones. Many accounts could be new users who haven't uploaded photos or tweeted yet. Some create Twitter accounts solely for following other users, not for tweeting. It's also possible to purchase Twitter followers for accounts you don't own.