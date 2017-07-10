Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Books
  4. Business
  5. Buzz
  6. Celebrity
  7. Community
  8. Entertainment
  9. Food
  10. Geeky
  11. Health
  12. Investigations
  13. LGBT
  14. Life
  15. Music
  16. Nifty
  17. Parents
  18. Podcasts
  19. Puzzles
  20. Politics
  21. Reader
  22. Rewind
  23. Science
  24. Shopping
  25. Sports
  26. Style
  27. Tech
  28. Travel
  29. Weddings
  30. World
World

This Badly Photoshopped Image Of Putin At G20 Is Making The Rounds In Russia

The internet is not Putin up with it.

Posted on
Jane Lytvynenko
Jane Lytvynenko
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Following the G20 summit in Germany, Russian media personalities and politicians started sharing a badly photoshopped photo of Vladimir Putin being surrounded by other world leaders, including Donald Trump.

"International isolation of Russia is taking a new turn," says the Facebook post.

View this post on Facebook
facebook.com

"International isolation of Russia is taking a new turn," says the Facebook post.

However, as many online pointed out, the original photo shows those leaders gathered around an empty chair.

Both the lighting and the positioning in the photo is unnatural, and the nameplate was changed to say "Russian Federation" instead of "United Kingdom."

View this post on Facebook
facebook.com

Both the lighting and the positioning in the photo is unnatural, and the nameplate was changed to say "Russian Federation" instead of "United Kingdom."

Another big giveaway the photo is fake is the ribbon Angela Merkel is wearing. The Ribbon of Saint George is a military award which has been adapted by patriots as a symbol for Russian nationalism.

Facebook / Sergey Markov

That didn't stop pro-Kremlin political analyst Sergey Markov from sharing the photo to his 22,000 Facebook followers. He then posted the photo again, saying he told Russian independent media outlet TV Rain that the photo is not a fake, it's just a photoshop joke.

"International isolation of Putin, I think, has not been fully successful. Here around Putin: Trump, Erdogan, Chavushoglu, behind him looms Merkel," the original post said. In the follow-up, Markov said, "This joke beautifully illustrates a big truth: the Western politics of isolating Russia fell through. That's why it's a cool photo."
Facebook / Sergey Markov

"International isolation of Putin, I think, has not been fully successful. Here around Putin: Trump, Erdogan, Chavushoglu, behind him looms Merkel," the original post said. In the follow-up, Markov said, "This joke beautifully illustrates a big truth: the Western politics of isolating Russia fell through. That's why it's a cool photo."

It appears one of the first big accounts to post the fake was Vladimir Soloviev, a pro-Kremlin TV show host. He has since deleted the photo, but not before it took on a life of its own.

"Deleted the post."

"Deleted the post."

The photo sparked news reports, discussions on Reddit, Twitter, and Facebook, and countless memes.

Many are photoshopping opposition politician Alexei Navalny into the chair Putin originally occupied.

View this post on Facebook
facebook.com

Many are photoshopping opposition politician Alexei Navalny into the chair Putin originally occupied.

The official Kremlin website that debunks "published materials that contain false information about Russia" has yet to dispute the widely shared photo.

mid.ru

Jane Lytvynenko is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Toronto, Canada. PGP fingerprint: A088 89E6 2500 AD3C 8081 BAFB 23BA 21F3 81E0 101C.

Contact Jane Lytvynenko at jane.lytvynenko@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With World