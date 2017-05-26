Sections

If You Get 3/7 On This Quiz You're Getting Sucker Punched By Fake News

Test your bullshit detector

Posted on
Jane Lytvynenko
Jane Lytvynenko
BuzzFeed News Reporter

  1. 1. Donald Trump's law firm sent a cease and desist letter to a cartoonist for using altered photos of the president and his family.

    Screenshot/Facebook
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's fake!

    Meant as a piece of satire, the letter went viral and many people thought it was real, Snopes reports.

    It's fake!

  2. 2. The Pope slapped away Donald Trump's hand during the Vatican visit.

    Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's fake!

    The source of the satirical video, which was widely shared on social media without context, is Jimmy Kimmel Live.

    It's fake!

  3. 3. Pat Robertson, a conservative Christian televangelist who campaigned for Trump, said gay people should wear identifying colours.

    Getty Images
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's fake!

    A website called Religionlo published a false story on Robertson. He did not make those comments, Snopes reports.

    It's fake!

  4. 4. A woman damaged $350,000 worth of artwork, antiques, and other items in her ex-husband's home.

    Getty Images
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's real!

    Police initially thought they were responding to a robbery, AP reports, but then found out the house was owned by the woman's former husband.

  5. 5. A witnesses who allegedly saw a Republican candidate "body slam" a reporter later changed her original story.

    Getty Images
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's fake!

    Conservative news outlet LifeZette wrote that the witness changed her story, but she really just said she was unsure about which part of the reporter's neck the politician's hands were allegedly placed on.

    It's fake!

  6. 6. A Twitter account predicted the Manchester bombing before it happened.

    Twitter
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's fake!

    Although these Tweets were shared by the Daily Mail and the Huffington Post, they were sent after the attack took place. Here's all the misinformation going around about the Manchester bombing.

    It's fake!

  7. 7. The "Doomsday Vault," which hold's the world's seeds in case of global disaster, flooded because of melting permafrost.

    Getty Images
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's real!

    The tunnel entrance to the vault flooded, the Guardian reports, but the seeds are safe.

    It's real!

You're getting sucker punched by fake news.

Don't worry, it will get better. Do some reading and stay vigilant, better luck next week.

You're getting sucker punched by fake news.
Getty Images
Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app.
Get the app
You're a fake news pawtective!

You don't always get to the bottom of the story, but you sure know how to dig. Keep your ears perked and stay skeptical.

You're a fake news pawtective!
Getty Images
Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app.
Get the app
You're a fake news fighting pupperhero!

Congratulations, you're unstopupble. Nothing can beat your bs-detecting instincts. But keep your nose to the ground, fake news is always around.

You're a fake news fighting pupperhero!
Getty Images
Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app.
Get the app

Jane Lytvynenko is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Contact Jane Lytvynenko at jane.lytvynenko@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

