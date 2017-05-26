If You Get 3/7 On This Quiz You're Getting Sucker Punched By Fake News

-
1. Donald Trump's law firm sent a cease and desist letter to a cartoonist for using altered photos of the president and his family.
It's fake!
Meant as a piece of satire, the letter went viral and many people thought it was real, Snopes reports.
2. The Pope slapped away Donald Trump's hand during the Vatican visit.
It's fake!
The source of the satirical video, which was widely shared on social media without context, is Jimmy Kimmel Live.
3. Pat Robertson, a conservative Christian televangelist who campaigned for Trump, said gay people should wear identifying colours.
It's fake!
A website called Religionlo published a false story on Robertson. He did not make those comments, Snopes reports.
4. A woman damaged $350,000 worth of artwork, antiques, and other items in her ex-husband's home.
It's real!
Police initially thought they were responding to a robbery, AP reports, but then found out the house was owned by the woman's former husband.
5. A witnesses who allegedly saw a Republican candidate "body slam" a reporter later changed her original story.
It's fake!
Conservative news outlet LifeZette wrote that the witness changed her story, but she really just said she was unsure about which part of the reporter's neck the politician's hands were allegedly placed on.
6. A Twitter account predicted the Manchester bombing before it happened.
It's fake!
Although these Tweets were shared by the Daily Mail and the Huffington Post, they were sent after the attack took place. Here's all the misinformation going around about the Manchester bombing.
7. The "Doomsday Vault," which hold's the world's seeds in case of global disaster, flooded because of melting permafrost.
It's real!
The tunnel entrance to the vault flooded, the Guardian reports, but the seeds are safe.
