-
This image has been making rounds on social media, is it real or fake?
It's fake!
Many people used the image to make fun of the president's physique but, as Snopes reports, it has been photoshopped.
-
Former FBI director James Comey said, under oath, that President Trump did not ask for a halt of the Russia investigation.
It's fake!
The quote is real, but it's from the Hillary Clinton email investigation, which has nothing to do with the Russia probe.
-
Thousands of dead people are registered to vote in North Carolina.
It's fake!
This claim has been making rounds in a chain email, implying there is wide-spread voter fraud going on in the state. But, as Politico reports, there's no truth to it.
-
Richard Nixon wrote a letter predicting Trump's success.
It's real!
The former president predicted it in 1987.
-
The death of former DNC staffer Seth Rich has been linked to the tens of thousands of emails he leaked to WikiLeaks.
It's fake!
This conspiracy theory was pushed by Fox News, but the staffer died during a robbery and there is no evidence of him being in contact with WikiLeaks. Fox's chief source admitted he himself got his information from a Fox reporter and the family is threatening to sue over the false story. Despite the lack of evidence, many Trump supporters are asserting a connection between the death and Hillary Clinton.
-
Keeping all that in mind, is this tweet real or fake?
It's real!
The Russian Embassy UK account really did tweet that.
-
A man was charged with driving drunk in the parking lot at the New York State Police Academy.
It's real!
As AP reports, the man then exited his vehicle and lay down in the grass.
If You Get 3/7 On This Quiz You're Getting Sucker Punched By Fake News
Don't worry, it will get better. Do some reading and stay vigilant, better luck next week.
You don't always get to the bottom of the story, but you sure know how to dig. Keep your ears perked and stay skeptical.
Congratulations, you're unstopupble. Nothing can beat your bs-detecting instincts. But keep your nose to the ground, fake news is always around.
Jane Lytvynenko is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Toronto, Canada.
Contact Jane Lytvynenko at jane.lytvynenko@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.