Take This Quiz To Find Out How Easily You Fall For Online Bullshit

-
Parkland shooting survivor David Hogg was not in school at the time of the attack.
It's fake!
The conspiracy started after a CBS interview was taken out of context by conservative websites, but it's not true. There is a video of Hogg hiding in the closet at the time of the shooting.
-
This is an image of Parkland shooting survivor Emma Gonzalez attacking a car.
It's fake!
This is a 2007 image of Britney Spears, but some people fell for it and now they're being trolled.
-
Parkland shooting survivor Emma Gonzalez admitted she bullied the shooter.
It's fake!
The clip used to justify these conspiracies is one of Gonzalez's speeches taken out of context, Snopes reports. She was speaking about the need to report "bad and erratic" behavior to authorities.
-
This is Wikileaks founder Julian Assange in a rap video.
It's real!
The video was filmed in the Ecuadorian embassy in London, it's a rap parody.
-
This is a video of Snickers chocolate bars being burned because they were found to cause cancer.
It's fake!
The video is from a 2016 recall of Snickers when plastic was found in the candy.
-
An art teacher was suspended because she told her students she's gay.
It's real!
The elementary school received complaints from parents for tell her students she's gay, according to the school's own press release, but other parents noted that she won a teacher of the year award.
-
An 18-year-old teen won $1000 per week for life after buying her first lottery ticket.
It's real!
One lucky Canadian teen cashes in on her 18th birthday, the CBC reports.
