Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Big Stories
  4. Books
  5. Business
  6. Buzz
  7. Celebrity
  8. Community
  9. Entertainment
  10. Food
  11. Geeky
  12. Health
  13. Investigations
  14. LGBT
  15. Life
  16. Music
  17. Nifty
  18. Parents
  19. Podcasts
  20. Puzzles
  21. Politics
  22. Reader
  23. Rewind
  24. Science
  25. Shopping NEW!
  26. Sports
  27. Style
  28. Tech
  29. Travel
  30. Weddings
  31. World

If You Get 3/7 On This Quiz You're Getting Sucker Punched By Fake News

Test your bullshit detector.

Posted on
Jane Lytvynenko
Jane Lytvynenko
BuzzFeed News Reporter

  1. 1. Trump reinstated a Memorial Day for police officers, which was cancelled by Obama.

    Getty Images
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's fake!

    Many hyperpartisan sites pushed the false story but, as Snopes reports, Obama never cancelled the Memorial Day.

    It's fake!

  2. 2. Donald Trump gained 5 million new bot followers in three days.

    Screenshot
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's fake!

    Viral tweets claiming Trump gained millions of new bot followers fooled many, including Hillary Clinton, but they're not true.

    It's fake!

  3. 3. Anti-fascist group Antifa desecrated military cemeteries for Memorial Day.

    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's fake!

    This tweet is part of a slew of Twitter accounts impersonating Antifa and spreading misinformation.

    It's fake!

  4. 4. A man claimed the Unicorn Frappuccino made him gay.

    @ur_must_haves_by_mz.sheshe / Via instagram.com
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's fake!

    An article about the false claim was published on a satirical website, but many Facebook users believed it, Snopes reports.

    It's fake!

  5. 5. After Donald Trump tweeted the "covfefe" typo, someone claimed COVFEFE for a personalized license plate.

    Twitter
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's real!

    At least three states have reported COVFEFE plates being registered, AP reports.

    It's real!

  6. 6. A pigeon saluted Russian President Vladimir Putin as he was walking by.

    Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
    YouTube
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's fake!

    Pidgeons don't know who the Russian president is, Snopes reports.

    It's fake!

  7. 7. Young people could swing the British election.

    Twitter: @diponte
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's fake!

    For young people to swing the election, Britain would have to have more than twice the 18-24-year-olds it currently has. Read up on the misinformation spreading about the UK election here.

    It's fake!

If You Get 3/7 On This Quiz You're Getting Sucker Punched By Fake News

You're getting sucker punched by fake news.

Don't worry, it will get better. Do some reading and stay vigilant, better luck next week.

You're getting sucker punched by fake news.
Getty Images
Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app.
Get the app
You're a fake news pawtective!

You don't always get to the bottom of the story, but you sure know how to dig. Keep your ears perked and stay skeptical.

You're a fake news pawtective!
Getty Images
Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app.
Get the app
You're a fake news fighting pupperhero!

Congratulations, you're unstopupble. Nothing can beat your bs-detecting instincts. But keep your nose to the ground, fake news is always around.

You're a fake news fighting pupperhero!
Getty Images
Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app.
Get the app

Jane Lytvynenko is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Contact Jane Lytvynenko at jane.lytvynenko@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With USNews