Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Books
  4. Business
  5. Buzz
  6. Celebrity
  7. Community
  8. Entertainment
  9. Food
  10. Geeky
  11. Health
  12. Investigations
  13. LGBT
  14. Life
  15. Music
  16. Nifty
  17. Parents
  18. Podcasts
  19. Puzzles
  20. Politics
  21. Reader
  22. Rewind
  23. Science
  24. Shopping
  25. Sports
  26. Style
  27. Tech
  28. Travel
  29. Weddings
  30. World

If You Get 3/7 On This Quiz You're Getting Sucker Punched By Fake News

Can you tell the real from the fake in these viral posts?

Posted on
Jane Lytvynenko
Jane Lytvynenko
BuzzFeed News Reporter

  1. Is the information in this tweet real or fake?

    Twitter: @rezwanakhanx
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's fake!

    This post was widely shared on Twitter and WhatsApp, and similar claims have also made an appearance in Russia and Germany. However, the CDs are not poison and the claim is fake.

    It's fake!

  2. This image shows a man who died while masturbating in Pompeii.

    Twitter: @PersianRose1
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's fake!

    The image is real, but it does not show a man masturbating. Victims of the Pompeii disaster are often found in strange position because of the heat from the lava, but that didn't stop the internet from making many, many jokes.

    It's fake!

  3. Donald Trump is planning to resign from his position in the next 30 days.

    stgeorgegazette.com
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's fake!

    The post was written by a notorious purveyor of fake news, PolitiFact reports, and the story is entirely made up.

    It's fake!

  4. These are the summer uniforms for Norwegian police officers.

    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's fake!

    Nope, it's just bad photoshop, Snopes reports.

    It's fake!

  5. Nancy Pelosi's daughters were arrested after trying to smuggle cocaine into Mexico.

    freedomcrossroads.us
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's fake!

    Those are not even her daughters' real names, Snopes reports.

    It's fake!

  6. China designed a solar farm shaped like a panda.

    UNDP
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's real!

    The above image is an artist's rendition for the real thing, Snopes reports.

  7. Sean Spicer said Donald Trump can disband the supreme court.

    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's fake!

    The post says Spicer made that claim during a press conference, but the story is fake, PolitiFact reports.

    It's fake!

If You Get 3/7 On This Quiz You're Getting Sucker Punched By Fake News

You're getting sucker punched by fake news.

Don't worry, it will get better. Do some reading and stay vigilant, better luck next week.

You're getting sucker punched by fake news.
Getty Images
Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app.
Get the app
You're a fake news pawtective!

You don't always get to the bottom of the story, but you sure know how to dig. Keep your ears perked and stay skeptical.

You're a fake news pawtective!
Getty Images
Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app.
Get the app
You're a fake news fighting pupperhero!

Congratulations, you're unstopupble. Nothing can beat your bs-detecting instincts. But keep your nose to the ground, fake news is always around.

You're a fake news fighting pupperhero!
Getty Images
Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app.
Get the app

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With USNews

See More Prime Day Deals