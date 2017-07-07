If You Get 3/7 On This Quiz You're Getting Sucker Punched By Fake News

-
Is the information in this tweet real or fake?
It's fake!
This post was widely shared on Twitter and WhatsApp, and similar claims have also made an appearance in Russia and Germany. However, the CDs are not poison and the claim is fake.
This image shows a man who died while masturbating in Pompeii.
It's fake!
The image is real, but it does not show a man masturbating. Victims of the Pompeii disaster are often found in strange position because of the heat from the lava, but that didn't stop the internet from making many, many jokes.
Donald Trump is planning to resign from his position in the next 30 days.
It's fake!
The post was written by a notorious purveyor of fake news, PolitiFact reports, and the story is entirely made up.
These are the summer uniforms for Norwegian police officers.
It's fake!
Nope, it's just bad photoshop, Snopes reports.
Nancy Pelosi's daughters were arrested after trying to smuggle cocaine into Mexico.
It's fake!
Those are not even her daughters' real names, Snopes reports.
China designed a solar farm shaped like a panda.
It's real!
The above image is an artist's rendition for the real thing, Snopes reports.
Sean Spicer said Donald Trump can disband the supreme court.
It's fake!
The post says Spicer made that claim during a press conference, but the story is fake, PolitiFact reports.
