This image of a woman waving a white headscarf is from the mass anti-government protests in Iran.
It's fake!
This photo was used by several websites and Twitter personalities, but it was shot before the protests and is part of a separate movement.
This is a video of the recent anti-government protests in Iran.
It's fake!
As news of the Iran protests broke, many accounts began spreading old videos from other protests and other countries, Snopes reports.
Below is an excerpt from the explosive book Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House.
It's fake!
This started out as a parody of the upcoming book, but some people took it seriously.
Employees in an Alabama Walmart operated a meth lab in the store.
It's fake!
This story has circulated on unreliable websites for months, but it's not true. A spokesperson for Walmart told PolitiFact they are unaware of any meth labs being discovered in Alabama stores.
It was so cold in Florida this week that iguanas were freezing and falling out of trees.
It's real!
Usually the iguanas aren't dead, just frozen, so you can bring them back to life by moving them into the sun.
Reese's Peanut Butter Cups are no longer available starting Jan. 1, 2018.
It's fake!
This is a case of an old hoax becoming new again. Originally this fake news item went viral in September 2017, but PolitiFact reports it was repurposed for 2018.
Chocolate is on track to go extinct in the next 40 years.
It's fake!
Click-bait headlines have been misleading about scientific reports on the subject, Snopes reports, so you don't have to hoard any chocolate.
If You Get 3/7 On This Quiz, You're Drowning In Internet BS
Don't worry — it will get better. Do some reading and stay vigilant. Better luck next week.
You don't always get to the bottom of the story, but you sure know how to dig. Keep your ears perked and stay skeptical.
You took up arms against fake news and sharpened your swords. Only a few stories have gotten by you, but your arsenal is strong. You're ready to run into battle.
Congratulations, you're unstoppable. Nothing can beat your BS-detecting instincts. But keep your nose to the ground. Fake news is always around.
Jane Lytvynenko is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Toronto, Canada.
Contact Jane Lytvynenko at jane.lytvynenko@buzzfeed.com.
