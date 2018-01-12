 back to top
Take This Quiz To Find Out How Easily You Fall For Online Bullshit

This week's stories are about Oprah, ISIS, and an inconvenient use of pizza.

Jane Lytvynenko
Jane Lytvynenko
BuzzFeed News Reporter

  1. Is the image in this tweet real or fake?

    Twitter: @markberman
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's real!

    This is the chyron CNN put up while Trump was speaking about signing the Martin Luther King Jr. Day proclamation following his "shithole countries" remark.

  2. A federal judge nullified the results of the Alabama election due to widespread fraud.

    Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's fake!

    That post, which came from the unreliable website groupviral according to AP, is one of many false reports surrounding the Alabama election.

  3. In a BBC interview, Oprah said "old white people have to die."

    Twitter: @PrisonPlanet
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's fake!

    Although widely shared by pro-Trump personalities and websites, Oprah's comments were taken out of context, Snopes reports.

  4. Are these tweets real or fake?

    Facebook: ReallyPoliticked
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's fake!

    This doctored screenshot was published by a "satirical" Facebook page, Snopes reports, and the former presidents did not send those tweets.

  6. Federal agents arrested ISIS combatants planning an attack after raiding a mosque in Michigan.

    Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's fake!

    This post was published by a website that describes itself as satirical, but frequently publishes false stories that play on fear and hatred, Snopes reports.

  7. A woman skipped her mother's funeral to rob the dead woman's safe.

    Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's real!

    The Massachusetts police told AP the dead woman's boyfriend tipped them off.

  8. A Norwegian cruise line asked its passengers to not fornicate with the pizza.

    Twitter: @killthenoise
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's fake!

    The cruise line told Noisey the letter was a practical joke from a passenger.

Take This Quiz To Find Out How Easily You Fall For Online Bullshit

You're drowning in online bullshit.

Don't worry — it will get better. Do some reading and stay vigilant. Better luck next week.

You're drowning in online bullshit.
You're a fake news detective!

You don't always get to the bottom of the story, but you sure know how to dig. Keep your ears perked and stay skeptical.

You're a fake news detective!
You're a fake news knight!

You took up arms against fake news and sharpened your swords. Only a few stories have gotten by you, but your arsenal is strong. You're ready to run into battle.

You're a fake news knight!
You're a fake news–fighting superhero!

Congratulations, you're unstoppable. Nothing can beat your BS-detecting instincts. But keep your nose to the ground. Fake news is always around.

You're a fake news–fighting superhero!
Jane Lytvynenko is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Contact Jane Lytvynenko at jane.lytvynenko@buzzfeed.com.

