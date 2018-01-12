The cruise line told Noisey the letter was a practical joke from a passenger.

The Massachusetts police told AP the dead woman's boyfriend tipped them off.

This post was published by a website that describes itself as satirical, but frequently publishes false stories that play on fear and hatred, Snopes reports.

This doctored screenshot was published by a "satirical" Facebook page, Snopes reports , and the former presidents did not send those tweets.

Although widely shared by pro-Trump personalities and websites, Oprah's comments were taken out of context, Snopes reports.

That post, which came from the unreliable website groupviral according to AP , is one of many false reports surrounding the Alabama election.

This is the chyron CNN put up while Trump was speaking about signing the Martin Luther King Jr. Day proclamation following his " shithole countries " remark.

Take This Quiz To Find Out How Easily You Fall For Online Bullshit

You're drowning in online bullshit. Don't worry — it will get better. Do some reading and stay vigilant. Better luck next week.

You're a fake news detective! You don't always get to the bottom of the story, but you sure know how to dig. Keep your ears perked and stay skeptical.

You're a fake news knight! You took up arms against fake news and sharpened your swords. Only a few stories have gotten by you, but your arsenal is strong. You're ready to run into battle.

You're a fake news–fighting superhero! Congratulations, you're unstoppable. Nothing can beat your BS-detecting instincts. But keep your nose to the ground. Fake news is always around.

