If You Get 3/7 On This Quiz You're Getting Sucker Punched By Fake News

-
California students are threatening to cut off their penises if Donald Trump builds the US–Mexico wall.
It's fake!
This hoax has been around since at least January, and people still believe it, but it's definitely not true.
-
Fakebook had to shut down an artificial intelligence experiment because the chatbots developed their own language.
It's fake!
There were many mainstream publications that claimed Facebook had to shut down the bots because of concerns about them developing a new language, Snopes reports, but it's not true. The scientists actually decided to terminate the experiment partially because they wanted them to stick to English. They did, however, learn a lot from the experiment and stressed that there was no danger in the way the bots communicated.
-
Members of a Norwegian anti-immigrant Facebook group thought the image below were women in burqas and made racist comments.
It's real!
The same image caused a similar uproar in a Swedish anti-immigrant group, too.
-
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said, "Stand for the Anthem or you’re off team."
It's fake!
The Texas Governor tweeted a link to a story posted on UConservative.com, but the headline is misleading. The body provides no evidence that Jones told players to stand or be benched, Politifact reports.
-
A video from the White House "victims of Obamacare" event last week shows Trump ignoring a 3-year-old disabled child.
It's fake!
An edited version of this interaction went viral and prompted a J.K. Rowling Twitter rant, but it's misleading. The full version of the video shows Trump did stop to talk to the child and Rowling later apologized for her comments and spreading misinformation.
-
Comedian Kathy Griffin was jailed for a month after it posting a video of her holding a bloody head that resembled Donald Trump's.
It's fake!
As AP reports, Griffin did not post such a video and was not jailed.
-
Far-right YouTube personalities got a boat to stop refugees from getting to Europe.
It's real!
Far-right media personalities have gone through extraordinary measures to stop migrants from getting to Italy. They've shot flares at migrant boats and acquired a ship to take matters into their own hands. Here's the full story.
If You Get 3/7 On This Quiz You're Getting Sucker Punched By Fake News
Don't worry — it will get better. Do some reading and stay vigilant. Better luck next week.
You don't always get to the bottom of the story, but you sure know how to dig. Keep your ears perked and stay skeptical.
Congratulations, you're unstopupble. Nothing can beat your BS-detecting instincts. But keep your nose to the ground. Fake news is always around.
Jane Lytvynenko is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Toronto, Canada.
