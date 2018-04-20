If You Get 3/7 On This Quiz, You're Drowning In Fake News

-
After a Starbucks employee called the police on two black men who were arrested but not charged with any crime, the coffee shop chain issued apology coupons to African Americans.
It's fake!
That coupon came from anonymous messaging board 4Chan, BuzzFeed News reports.
-
An Italian mathematician was removed from a plane because a passenger mistook math problems for a sign he was possibly a terrorist.
It's real!
It's a true story occasionally revived through a meme. As Snopes reports, the Italian theoretical economist Guido Menzio really was removed from a plane in 2016.
-
A home intruder was arrested for eating Cheetos naked in a woman's bathtub.
It's real!
-
Beyoncé changed her nails in the middle of her Coachella performance.
It's fake!
A thorough BuzzFeed News investigation has found the discrepancy comes from the source of the photos. The photo on the left is of the live Coachella performance, but the photo of the right appears to be from a dress rehearsal.
-
This is a still from a real video of former president Barack Obama warning viewers about the rise of disinformation.
It's fake
This video, in which a fake Obama says "Stay woke bitches," was created using face and voice-swapping technology. Find out how to spot a deepfake here.
-
Morgan Freeman called for "Jailing Hillary."
It's fake!
This hoax was originally published by unreliable website Your News Wire in late 2017, but people keep falling for it BuzzFeed News reports.
-
Basketball player Kawhi Leonard refused to play for the San Antonio Spurs because the coach made pro-Trump comments.
It's fake!
As Snopes reports, the basketball player has never said the words attributed to him in the image.
Jane Lytvynenko is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Toronto, Canada. PGP fingerprint: A088 89E6 2500 AD3C 8081 BAFB 23BA 21F3 81E0 101C.
Contact Jane Lytvynenko at jane.lytvynenko@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.