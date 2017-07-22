Ben Affleck Shut Down The Report That He's Being Pushed Out As Batman

SAN DIEGO — Just one day after The Hollywood Reporter posted a story alleging Ben Affleck is being pushed out as Batman in the DC Extended Universe, the actor took the stage at San Diego Comic-Con and put the rumors to bed.

"Let me be very clear, I am the luckiest guy in the world. Batman is the coolest fucking part in any movies," he said. "I'm so thrilled to do it. I know there's been some misconceptions because maybe I wasn't enthusiastic about it." But, he added, "It's fucking amazing."

Affleck — who was joined on stage by Ezra Miller (The Flash), Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman), Ray Fisher (Cyborg), and Jason Momoa (Aquaman) — will next appear as Batman in the upcoming Justice League movie, which will be released on Nov. 17. He's also set to star in the 2018 Batman standalone film, titled The Batman, directed by Matt Reeves — whose newest film War for the Planet of the Apes just debuted in theaters on July 14.

"I would be a fucking ape on the ground for Matt Reeves," Affleck said at the panel. "Don't believe the hype," Miller added.



"I'm really blown away and excited, and it's a great time in the DC Universe," Affleck said. "I think you’ll see why I'm so excited for Batman."



Warner Bros. film studio chief Toby Emmerich previously debunked the report that Affleck was being pushed out, telling The Hollywood Reporter: "Ben is our Batman. We love him as Batman. We want to keep him in the cowl as long as we can."

