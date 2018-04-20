A fake news article falsely claiming that Morgan Freeman asked Donald Trump to jail Hillary Clinton is going viral again after being shared by large conservative Facebook pages.



The post was originally published in late 2017 by Your News Wire, a website that frequently pushes false news stories and conspiracy theories. In it, Freeman is alleged to have told a crowd that Hillary Clinton should go to jail for "for her unlawful deeds" in order for President Trump to demonstrate that everyone is equal under the law.



“Goddamnit man, you were elected for this very reason, lock that bitch up!” reads a quote attributed to the actor.



Freeman never having said those words. The actor supported Hillary Clinton during the last presidential election and even narrated one of her campaign videos.

The false article was widely shared on social media when it first went online in late October. Conservative figures such Jim Hoft, founder of the Gateway Pundit blog, and actor James Woods shared it.



Referring to him as "Morgan Freedom," Woods tweeted that Freeman was one of his favorite actors and applauded him for speaking "truth to power." He later deleted the tweet.