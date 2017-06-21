Republican Karen Handel Just Won The Big Congressional Election In Georgia

Republicans survived a major threat Tuesday in Georgia’s 6th Congressional District, where Karen Handel defeated a well-funded Democratic rival in a race that was seen nationally as a test of shifting demographics and President Donald Trump’s popularity.



Handel, the 55-year-old former Georgia secretary of state, beat Democrat Jon Ossoff, a 30-year-old former congressional aide and documentary filmmaker.

She celebrated with supporters at a hotel in Brookhaven, a suburb north of Atlanta, Tuesday night. Shortly after CNN and others, including House Speaker Paul Ryan, called the race for her, Handel came out to address her supporters, saying she wasn't quite ready to declare victory and would wait for more results to come in. As she spoke, a supporter shouted: "You won!"

The battle, which started with a nonpartisan “jungle primary” of 18 candidates in April, was the most expensive congressional contest in history — to the tune of more than $50 million. Local TV and radio were clogged with ads in the final days, many of them attacking one of the two candidates and one that tied Democrats to last week’s shooting of House Majority Whip Steve Scalise at a baseball practice for congressional Republicans. (Handel and Ossoff both blasted the commercial.)

Handel’s victory preserves for the GOP a seat the party has controlled for nearly 40 years and once was held by former House Speaker Newt Gingrich. She will fill the vacancy left by Tom Price, who resigned from Congress to serve in Trump’s Cabinet as Health and Human Services secretary.

For Democrats, Ossoff’s loss is a dispiriting blow for a party out to prove that the passion and energy that possessed the left in the wake of Trump’s election could be channeled into concrete returns at the ballot box. They lost special elections for House seats earlier this year in Kansas and Montana, despite encouraging signs for Democratic candidates there. (They also lost a second special election Tuesday night in South Carolina, but that result was expected.)

The Georgia 6th, though, was a coveted pickup opportunity for Democrats, given that Trump barely beat Hillary Clinton in the district last fall. The area encompasses communities filled with the kind of affluent, highly educated voters who were a hard sell for Trump’s presidential campaign. GOP operatives worried that a Handel loss would give Democrats recruiting momentum for the 2018 midterms while scaring Republican prospects away from tough races and perhaps hastening the retirement of incumbents in suburban swing districts.

“I think that the general rule of thumb is that these special elections are just that — special,” Nick Everhart, a national Republican media consultant, told BuzzFeed News in a Monday telephone interview. “But this one feels more like the canary in the coal mine.”

Democrats say they don’t expect this disappointment will stunt the energy on the left. “That funding and that energy, that’s not going to go anywhere, win or lose. That’s still going to be there, because that’s motivated around a bigger effort, a bigger resistance,” said Democratic consultant Achim Bergmann, who works on House races.



Handel and Ossoff both were cautious in how they talked about Trump on the campaign trail. Ossoff was muted in his criticism, not wanting to offend the Republican crossover voters he needed. Handel, understanding that Trump wasn’t popular in the district, welcomed the president for a private fundraiser, but she rarely mentioned him on the stump — when she did, it was to assert her independence from the White House and take issue with the notion of a nationalized race.

But with so much on the line, it was a nationalized race.

“You all know this is a harbinger of national politics, and the world is looking, the nation is looking, and all the money has flowed in here,” Sonny Perdue, the former Georgia governor who now serves as Trump’s Agriculture Secretary, said at a Saturday get-out-the-vote rally for Handel. “So don’t be fooled. Don’t be fooled by someone who doesn’t have a record — that’s been coached up on what to say and act like a Republican when he’s not.”

Ossoff far outraised Handel, and several outside groups poured money into the race, including America First Policies, a nonprofit that promotes Trump’s political agenda.

“Democrats from coast to coast threw everything they had at this race, and Karen would not be defeated,” Speaker Ryan said in a statement Tuesday night, congratulating Handel on “a hard-earned and well-deserved victory.”

While Ossoff’s Democratic allies hoped to make the race a referendum on Trump, Republicans tried to make it a referendum on liberals like House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi.

“That’s really what this race will signify,” said one Republican operative, who cautioned against reading too much into the results. “Who’s the bigger demon: Trump or Pelosi?”