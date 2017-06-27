Pro-Trump Group Crosses Mitch McConnell And Goes On Air Against Nevada Republican

A group aligned with President Donald Trump has ignored the protests of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and bought airtime for an ad targeting Sen. Dean Heller of Nevada.

Heller, perhaps the GOP’s most vulnerable senator up for reelection in 2018, has said he would vote against the current version of a health care bill aimed at overhauling Obamacare. His declaration last week prompted a quick and harsh rebuke from America First Policies, a nonprofit run by veterans of Trump’s successful White House campaign.

America First started with social media blasts linking Heller to House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi. Officials there described it as the opening salvo in a seven-figure push that would include television and radio ads. After objecting to the attacks, McConnell’s political team came away with an understanding — if not an assurance — that America First would not hit Heller hard on TV, a source familiar with the talks told BuzzFeed News on Monday.

But the group is sticking with its plans and on Tuesday released a 30-second ad that spokeswoman Erin Montgomery said will backed by more than $1 million. The spot is tough, though tamer than the social media hits that included Pelosi’s name and image.

“Obamacare is rapidly racing towards collapse … but now with strong leadership and a chance to repeal and replace Obamacare with patient-centered care that protects American families,” the narrator says. “Sen. Dean Heller is saying, ‘No.’ Call Sen. Heller, tell him America needs him to keep his promise: Vote ‘yes’ to repeal and replace Obamacare.”

The TV ad was first reported by Politico.