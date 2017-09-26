John Kasich Wonders What’s Become Of Fox News

John Kasich doesn’t recognize Fox News anymore.

The right-leaning cable network, where Kasich once had his own show and occasionally filled in for prime-time star Bill O’Reilly, has become too one-sided, the Republican governor of Ohio said during an interview for AM to DM, BuzzFeed News’ new morning show.

“When I was at Fox, it was both sides,” said Kasich, who emphasized that his criticism includes other media outlets, including CNN, MSNBC, Drudge Report, and the Huffington Post.

“I can look at all this stuff, and I can point a finger at one group?” Kasich replied when BuzzFeed News editor-in-chief Ben Smith asked specifically about his former employer. “I think it’s a collective question that the media has to consider about what they’re contributing.”

“So everybody wants to point to Fox or whatever,” Kasich continued. “And, look, when I was there it wasn’t like … I’ve seen it lately, where, you know, it’s sort of like double down. It just wasn’t that way. And I don’t know how it got that way. And I wasn’t there.”