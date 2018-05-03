Trump Says Campaign Money Played "No Role" In Repayments For Stormy Daniels Hush Money

The president admitted that Cohen received a "monthly retainer," but said that it had "nothing to do with the campaign" in a series of Tweets on Thursday. Trump has previously denied knowing anything about the payment.

Mr. Cohen, an attorney, received a monthly retainer, not from the campaign and having nothing to do with the campaign, from which he entered into, through reimbursement, a private contract between two parties, known as a non-disclosure agreement, or NDA. These agreements are.....

“It clearly was a payment to reimburse expenses,” Giuliani told BuzzFeed News , after making the explosive announcement in an interview with Sean Hannity on Fox News Wednesday night — adding the caveat, “I’m almost certain that there wasn’t an itemized bill.” The president went on to explain that Cohen entered into a non-disclosure agreement with Daniels, whose legal name is Stephanie Clifford, which he said was "very common among celebrities and people of wealth." He said the agreement was used to stop Daniels from making "false and extortionist" claims about an alleged affair.

His announcement comes after his new lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, revealed on Wednesday that Trump agreed to pay Cohen $35,000 a month “out of his personal funds” over the course of a year-long period that began in the first few months of 2017.

...very common among celebrities and people of wealth. In this case it is in full force and effect and will be used in Arbitration for damages against Ms. Clifford (Daniels). The agreement was used to stop the false and extortionist accusations made by her about an affair,......

In 2016, Daniels signed a settlement agreement requiring her not to talk about the relationship. She has filed a lawsuit against Trump and Cohen in an effort to have it tossed out — in part because Trump did not sign it. A federal judge put her case on hold last week for at least 90 days due to the ongoing criminal investigation into Cohen.

...despite already having signed a detailed letter admitting that there was no affair. Prior to its violation by Ms. Clifford and her attorney, this was a private agreement. Money from the campaign, or campaign contributions, played no roll in this transaction.

Speaking on MSNBC after the tweets, Stormy Daniels' attorney Michael Avenatti lambasted Trump's legal team.



"If anybody thinks Donald Trump wrote those tweets then they haven't been paying attention over the last couple years. I don't know the lawyer that wrote this, but you can tell a lawyer wrote it, because all you have to do is count the number of commas in the running sentence in the first tweet," he said, adding — "Whoever the lawyer is that wrote this, that lawyer is also a moron."



He accused Trump and his associates of orchestrating a "cover up."



"What we heard from Michael Cohen and for the people defending Michael Cohen for months was that the president never knew anything about the agreement, never knew anything about the payment, that Michael Cohen went off and did this on his own. We know that to be a sack of lies," he said.



"This is about a cover up. It's about lies told to the American people. It's about people trying to pull the wool over people's eyes, citizens of this country. They deserve to know the truth.



"If, in fact, what is suggested here last night by Rudy Giuliani is, in fact, true — namely that law firm invoices for make-believe work, or work that everyone always knew was never going to be performed, were submitted for reimbursement by the president and that's how the reimbursement took place of $130,000 — that's a crime. There's serious consequences associated with that.



"There may be money laundering, there may be bank fraud, there may be campaign finance violations. This is a serious, serious problems."



Rudy Giuliani said on Fox News that Trump's tweets were consistent with his claims on Wednesday.



"He didn't know the details of this until we knew the details of it which is a couple of weeks ago, maybe not even a couple of weeks, maybe 10 days ago," he said.



He added that Cohen had paid the money because he was being a "good lawyer."



"If we had to defend this as not being a campaign contribution, I think we could do that. This was for personal reasons," he said.



"This is that the president had been hurt personally — not politically, personally, so much —and the First Lady, by some of the false allegations. That one more false allegation, six years old, I think he was trying to help the family, and for that the man is being treated like some kind of villain, and I think he was just being a good lawyer, and a good man."













